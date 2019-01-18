Chesterfield Valley Caniacs To Welcome 1st Raising Cane’s

Popular chicken finger brand known for active community involvement to host

grand opening celebration on Tuesday

CHESTERFIELD, MO (April 20, 2017) – Raising Cane’s Chicken Fingers, the popular Louisiana-based restaurant company known for its ONE LOVE® – quality chicken finger meals – will open its newest restaurant on Tuesday, April 25, at 17360 Chesterfield Airport Road in Chesterfield Valley.

Festivities will kick off at 9:30 a.m. with an official ribbon-cutting ceremony hosted by Chesterfield Chamber of Commerce Director Nora Amato, Friends of Kids with Cancer Executive Director Judy Ciapciak and other local dignitaries. Fredbird, the St. Louis Cardinals mascot, will also be on-hand to keep spirits high from 9:30 -10:30 a.m.

First-time visitors will be treated to traditional cheers and other high-energy chants to launch the location in unique Cane’s fashion, compliments of its 65 newly hired crewmembers. Doors open to the public at 10 a.m.

To add to the excitement, the first 20 paying, dine-in customers ages 13 and older will receive Free Cane’s for a Year! In addition, the first 100 paying, dine-in customers ages 13 and older will receive a free, limited-edition Cane’s Chesterfield Valley T-shirt, along with a voucher for a free Box Combo – containing four fresh, never ever frozen chicken fingers, Texas toast, secret recipe Cane’s sauce, coleslaw, crinkle-cut fries and a drink – that may be redeemed on a subsequent visit.

Raising Cane’s will also be hosting a Giveback Giveaway where customers can register for a chance to win $1,000 for a charity of their choosing.

To keep the celebration going, Lern from KSHE Rock will be broadcasting remotely from the restaurant from 4-6 p.m. on Wednesday, April 26.

“My crew and I are honored to open the first Raising Cane’s in Chesterfield Valley and we can’t wait to start sharing our ONE LOVE® with the community next week,” said General Manager Lauren Spurlock, a proud Chesterfield native. “The local Caniacs have been clamoring for a Cane’s to call their own, and next Tuesday, they’ll get it!”

Founded by Todd Graves in 1996 and named for his yellow Labrador, Raising Cane’s recently earned the distinction of being among the Top 5 quick service restaurant chains in the nation for 2016, according to the authoritative Sandelman & Associates Quick-Track study, based on food quality, customer service, cleanliness and other important factors.

Along with its focus on chicken fingers, Raising Cane’s is renowned for its commitment to active involvement in its local communities. On April 19, Spurlock and her fellow crewmembers volunteered at Friends of Kids with Cancer, writing reassuring notes and well wishes to the children that are being supported by the charity.

“We were proud to work with Friends of Kids with Cancer for our pre-opening service project, supporting the important work they do for these special kids and their families,” said Spurlock. “We’re also partnering with local schools and other organizations, and supporting great events like the Leukemia & Lymphoma Society’s Hunt for the Cure, to do our part to support this wonderful community.”

Hours of operation at Chesterfield Valley’s first Raising Cane’s restaurant are Sunday through Thursday from 10 a.m. to 11 p.m., and Friday and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 12 Midnight. When the Chesterfield restaurant opens, it will be the 320th in Raising Cane’s system.

ABOUT RAISING CANE'S®:

Founded by Todd Graves in 1996 in Baton Rouge, La., RAISING CANE'S CHICKEN FINGERS has more than 300 restaurants in 23 states with multiple new restaurants under construction. The company has ONE LOVE®—quality chicken finger meals—and is continually recognized for its unique business model and customer satisfaction. Raising Cane’s vision is to have restaurants all over the world and be the brand for quality chicken finger meals, a great crew, cool culture and active community involvement.

More information is available at raisingcanes.com.

# # #