Celebrate National Chicken Finger Day with the Holiday’s Founder, Raising Cane’s

Seven lucky ‘Caniacs’ to win trip for two to National Fried Chicken Festival in celebration of National Chicken Finger Day

BATON ROUGE, La. (July 26, 2018) – Raising Cane’s created National Chicken Finger Day, giving ‘Caniacs’ nationwide the perfect reason to celebrate this southern classic. So, it’s no surprise that the Louisiana-based brand is celebrating the annual holiday on July 27 in a big way.

The brand known for its ONE LOVE® – quality chicken finger meals – is inviting its customers to enter a contest for the chance to win one of seven trips for two to New Orleans for the National Fried Chicken Festival presented by Raising Cane’s.

Yes, Cane’s also sponsors the most delicious festival of the year!

“National Chicken Finger Day is the perfect occasion for us to say ‘thank you’ to all of our loyal Caniacs for their steadfast support over the years,” said Matt Massey, RVP of Operations for

Raising Cane’s. “We are excited to celebrate this delicious holiday with everyone and can’t wait to reward seven Caniacs trips to New Orleans for the tastiest festival of the year!”

The outdoor festival, which runs from Sept. 22-23 in the New Orleans French Quarter, brings food, music, family and festivities together in a one-of-a-kind celebration of fried chicken.

Enter to win this fried chicken lover’s dream at RaisingCanes.com/FCF2018. Entries will be accepted from now until National Chicken Finger Day on July 27.

Raising Cane’s is renowned for its fresh, never ever frozen chicken fingers, its craveable – some say addictive – secret-recipe Cane’s sauce, crinkle-cut fries, coleslaw, Texas toast, freshly brewed sweet tea and fresh-squeezed lemonade.

Founded by Todd Graves in 1996 and named for his yellow Labrador, Raising Cane, the rapidly growing company earned the distinction of being among the Top 3 quick service restaurant chains in the nation for 2017, according to the authoritative Sandelman & Associates Quick-Track study, based on food quality, customer service, cleanliness and other important factors.

ABOUT RAISING CANE'S®:

Founded by Todd Graves in 1996 in Baton Rouge, La., RAISING CANE'S CHICKEN FINGERS has more than 385 restaurants in 24 states, Bahrain, Kuwait, Lebanon and Saudi Arabia, with multiple new restaurants under construction. The company has ONE LOVE®—quality chicken finger meals—and is continually recognized for its unique business model and customer satisfaction. Raising Cane’s vision is to have restaurants all over the world and be the brand for quality chicken finger meals, a great crew, cool culture and active community involvement.

More information is available at raisingcanes.com.

