Castle Rock Prepares To Welcome 1st Raising Cane’s

Popular chicken finger brand known for active community involvement to hold grand opening celebration Sept. 19

DENVER (Sept. 13, 2017) – Raising Cane’s, the popular Louisiana-based restaurant company known for its ONE LOVE® – quality chicken finger meals – is putting the finishing touches on its first restaurant in Castle Rock – its third in the Denver area – in anticipation of its grand opening on Tuesday, Sept. 19.

Located at 5012 Founders Parkway, the new restaurant will kick off the festivities at 8 a.m., as Raising Cane’s hosts a “Lucky 20” drawing to award 20 customers ages 13 and older Free Cane’s for a Year! The restaurant will accept entries between 8 - 8:30 a.m., with the Lucky 20 drawing held at 8:30 a.m.

An official ribbon-cutting ceremony hosted by Mayor Jennifer Green and the Castle Rock Chamber of Commerce begins at 9:30 a.m. Denver Nuggets mascot Rocky and the Castle View High School Band will also be on-hand to keep spirits high. Doors open to the public at 10 a.m.

First-time visitors will be treated to traditional cheers and other high-energy chants to launch the location in unique Cane’s fashion, compliments of its 85 newly hired crewmembers. It’s not too late to join the team! Interested crewmember candidates are encouraged to apply online at caniaccareers.com (search for Castle Rock).

In addition, the first 100 paying, dine-in customers ages 13 and older will receive a free, limited-edition Cane’s T-shirt, along with a voucher for a free Box Combo – containing four fresh, never ever frozen chicken fingers, Texas toast, secret recipe Cane’s sauce, coleslaw, crinkle-cut fries and a drink – that may be redeemed on a subsequent visit.

“We are excited to continue our expansion here in Denver and we’re especially thrilled to bring the people of Castle Rock their very own Raising Cane’s,” said General Manager Deniss Rodriguez. “We’ve assembled an awesome crew and we’re all looking forward to getting involved with the schools and other organizations throughout this wonderful community.”

To add to the opening day excitement, The Fan Sports Radio will be on-site from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. for a live radio remote.

Founded by Todd Graves in 1996 and named for his yellow Labrador, Raising Cane’s is renowned for its commitment to active involvement in its local communities. Yesterday, Sept. 13, Rodriguez and his fellow crewmembers volunteered their time at the Douglas/Elbert Task Force, where they helped stock shelves and fill bags.

“The Task Force provides meaningful assistance to people in Douglas and Elbert Counties who are in serious economic need,” said Rodriguez. “We were honored to volunteer with this excellent organization for our pre-opening service project and we look forward to continuing our work in the Castle Rock community in the weeks, months and years ahead.”

Hours of operation at Castle Rock’s first Raising Cane’s are Monday through Thursday from 10 a.m. to 11 p.m., and Friday and Saturday from 10 a.m. to midnight. When it opens, it will be the fourth Raising Cane’s in Colorado and the 340th system-wide.

ABOUT RAISING CANE'S®:

Founded by Todd Graves in 1996 in Baton Rouge, La., RAISING CANE'S CHICKEN FINGERS has more than 330 restaurants in 23 states with multiple new restaurants under construction. The company has ONE LOVE®—quality chicken finger meals—and is continually recognized for its unique business model and customer satisfaction. Raising Cane’s vision is to have restaurants all over the world and be the brand for quality chicken finger meals, a great crew, cool culture and active community involvement.

More information is available at raisingcanes.com.

# # #