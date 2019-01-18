‘Caniacs’ In West St. Paul To Welcome 1st Raising Cane’s

Popular chicken finger brand known for active community involvement to hold grand opening celebration Aug. 22

WEST ST. PAUL, MINN. (Aug. 17, 2017) – Raising Cane’s Chicken Fingers, the popular Louisiana-based restaurant company known for its ONE LOVE® – quality chicken finger meals – will open its first restaurant in West St. Paul on Tuesday, Aug. 22, at 1715 S. Robert St.

Grand opening festivities begin at 8 a.m., as West St. Paul’s new Raising Cane’s hosts a “Lucky 20” drawing to award 20 customers ages 13 and older Free Cane’s for a Year! The restaurant will accept entries between 8 - 8:30 a.m., with the Lucky 20 drawing held at 8:30 a.m.

An official ribbon-cutting ceremony hosted by the Dakota County Chamber of Commerce begins at 9:15 a.m. Minnesota Vikings mascot Viktor will also be on-hand to keep spirits high. Doors open to the public at 10 a.m.

First-time visitors will be treated to traditional cheers and other high-energy chants to launch the location in unique Cane’s fashion, compliments of its 85 newly hired crewmembers.

Pablo from popular rock radio station 93X will be on-site between 7:30 and 9:30 a.m. to pump up the Lucky 20 crowd. Cory Cove from KFAN 100.3 will be at the new restaurant from 1-3 p.m. giving away prizes, including a $100 Cane’s gift basket.

In addition, the first 100 paying, dine-in customers ages 13 and older will receive a free limited-edition Cane’s T-shirt, along with a voucher for a free Box Combo – containing four fresh, never ever frozen chicken fingers, Texas toast, secret recipe Cane’s sauce, coleslaw, crinkle-cut fries and a drink – that may be redeemed on a subsequent visit.

“We are excited to build on our momentum here in the Twin Cities and to bring Caniacs who live and work in West St. Paul a Raising Cane’s of their own,” said Megan Clark, general manager and long-time Minnesota resident. “We’ve assembled an awesome crew and we’re all looking forward to getting involved with the schools and other organizations throughout this community.”

Founded by Todd Graves in 1996 and named for his yellow Labrador, Raising Cane’s recently earned the distinction of being among the Top 5 quick service restaurant chains in the nation for 2016, according to the authoritative Sandelman & Associates Quick-Track study, based on food quality, customer service, cleanliness and other important factors.

Along with its focus on chicken fingers, Raising Cane’s is renowned for its commitment to active involvement in its local communities. On Wednesday, Aug. 16, Clark and her fellow crewmembers volunteered their time at Feed My Starving Children, where they helped package meals.

“Feed My Starving Children impacts malnourished children and communities all around the world and we are honored to have been able to volunteer there for our pre-opening service project,” said Clark.

Hours of operation at Raising Cane’s newest restaurant are Sunday through Thursday from 10 a.m. to 11 p.m., and Friday and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 12 Midnight. When it opens, it will be the fifth Raising Cane’s in Minnesota and the 333rd system-wide.

ABOUT RAISING CANE'S®:

Founded by Todd Graves in 1996 in Baton Rouge, La., RAISING CANE'S CHICKEN FINGERS has more than 325 restaurants in 23 states with multiple new restaurants under construction. The company has ONE LOVE®—quality chicken finger meals—and is continually recognized for its unique business model and customer satisfaction. Raising Cane’s vision is to have restaurants all over the world and be the brand for quality chicken finger meals, a great crew, cool culture and active community involvement.

More information is available at raisingcanes.com.

