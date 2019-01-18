‘Caniacs’ In Stillwater To Welcome 1st Raising Cane’s

Popular chicken finger brand known for active community involvement to hold grand opening celebration Oct. 31

STILLWATER, Okla. (Oct. 26, 2017) – Raising Cane’s Chicken Fingers, the popular Louisiana-based restaurant company known for its ONE LOVE® – quality chicken finger meals – will open its first restaurant in Stillwater on Tuesday, Oct. 31, at 317 North Perkins Road.

Grand opening festivities begin at 8:30 a.m., as Stillwater’s new Raising Cane’s hosts a “Lucky 20” drawing to award 20 customers ages 13 and older Free Cane’s for a Year! The restaurant will accept entries between 8:30 – 9 a.m. and the winners will be announced from 9 – 10 a.m.

An official ribbon-cutting ceremony hosted by the Stillwater Chamber of Commerce begins at 9:30 a.m. Oklahoma State University’s mascot Pistol Pete and a face painter will be on-hand to keep spirits high. Doors open to the public at 10 a.m.

First-time visitors will be treated to traditional cheers and other high-energy chants to launch the location in unique Cane’s fashion, compliments of its 90 newly hired crewmembers.

In addition, the first 100 paying, dine-in customers ages 13 and older will receive a free limited-edition Cane’s T-shirt, along with a voucher for a free Box Combo – containing four fresh, never ever frozen chicken fingers, Texas toast, secret recipe Cane’s sauce, coleslaw, crinkle-cut fries and a drink – that may be redeemed on a subsequent visit.

“I’m a proud OSU alum and I can’t tell you how thrilled we are to open Stillwater’s first Raising Cane’s right next to campus,” said General Manager Michael Naden. “We are excited to sponsor OSU and look forward to continuing our involvement with schools and other organizations throughout the community in the months and years ahead.”

Founded by Todd Graves in 1996 and named for his yellow Labrador, Raising Cane’s recently earned the distinction of being among the Top 5 quick service restaurant chains in the nation for 2016, according to the authoritative Sandelman & Associates Quick-Track study, based on food quality, customer service, cleanliness and other important factors.

Along with its focus on chicken fingers, Raising Cane’s is renowned for its commitment to active involvement in its local communities. On Oct. 25, Naden and his fellow crewmembers volunteered their time at Our Daily Bread, where they helped bag and shop for groceries for distribution.

“Our Daily Bread helps feed our community and they provide connections that enable lasting change,” said Naden. “We are honored to have been able to volunteer with them for our pre-opening service project.”

Hours of operation at Raising Cane’s newest restaurant are Sunday through Thursday from 10 a.m. to midnight, and Friday and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 3:30 a.m. When it opens, it will be the 19th Raising Cane’s in Oklahoma and the 350th system-wide.

ABOUT RAISING CANE'S®:

Founded by Todd Graves in 1996 in Baton Rouge, La., RAISING CANE'S CHICKEN FINGERS has more than 340 restaurants in 23 states with multiple new restaurants under construction. The company has ONE LOVE®—quality chicken finger meals—and is continually recognized for its unique business model and customer satisfaction. Raising Cane’s vision is to have restaurants all over the world and be the brand for quality chicken finger meals, a great crew, cool culture and active community involvement.

More information is available at raisingcanes.com.

# # #