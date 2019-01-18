‘Caniacs’ In San Bernardino Prepare For 1st Raising Cane’s

Popular chicken finger brand with focus on community service to celebrate grand opening Jan. 18

SAN BERNARDINO (Jan. 15, 2018) – Raising Cane’s Chicken Fingers, the Louisiana-based restaurant company known for its ONE LOVE® – quality chicken finger meals – is set to open its first San Bernardino location on Thursday, Jan. 18, at 1857 S. Tippecanoe Ave.

The new restaurant will kick off the grand opening festivities at 6:30 a.m., with a “Lucky 20” drawing to award 20 customers ages 13 and older Free Cane’s for a Year! San Bernardino’s new Raising Cane’s will start accepting entries at 6:30 a.m., with the Lucky 20 drawing held at 7:45 a.m. The Go Country 105 Street Team will be on-site from 7 - 9 a.m. to pump up the Lucky 20 crowd.

An official ribbon-cutting ceremony hosted by the San Bernardino Area Chamber of Commerce begins at 8:15 a.m. Chamber President Judy Penman and representatives from Santa Claus Incorporated and The Unforgettables Foundation will also be in attendance.

First-time visitors will be treated to traditional cheers and other high-energy chants to launch the location in unique Cane’s fashion, compliments of its 120 newly hired crewmembers. Doors open to the public at 9 a.m.

In addition, the first 100 paying, dine-in customers ages 13 and older will receive a free limited-edition Cane’s T-shirt, along with a voucher for a free Box Combo – containing four fresh, never ever frozen chicken fingers, Texas toast, secret recipe Cane’s sauce, coleslaw, crinkle-cut fries and a drink – that may be redeemed on a subsequent visit.

“I’ve lived in the area for 20 years and cannot tell you how excited we all are to have a Raising Cane’s open in our community,” said General Manager Jim Wheeler. “In addition to sponsoring the San Bernardino Turkey Trot and CSUSB Winter Concert, my crew and I had a lot of fun volunteering at the YMCA Christmas Parade and with Santa Claus Incorporated last month. We look forward to continuing our commitment to the community and to start sharing our ONE LOVE with everyone in the area.”

Founded by Todd Graves in 1996 and named for his yellow Labrador, Raising Cane’s recently earned the distinction of being among the Top 5 quick service restaurant chains in the nation for 2016, according to the authoritative Sandelman & Associates Quick-Track study, based on food quality, customer service, cleanliness and other important factors.

Along with its focus on chicken fingers, Raising Cane’s is renowned for its commitment to active involvement in its local communities. Yesterday, Wheeler and his fellow crewmembers hosted a YAPS Pet Adoption on-site at the new restaurant.

“YAPS is a no kill, nonprofit animal shelter that provides dogs and cats a temporary safe haven until a permanent loving home can be found,” said Wheeler. “We were honored to have the opportunity to help find these adorable animals their forever home.”

Hours of operation at San Bernardino’s newest Raising Cane’s are Sunday through Thursday from 9 a.m. to 1 a.m., and Friday and Saturday from 9 a.m. to 3 a.m. This marks the second Raising Cane’s in the Inland Empire, the seventh in California and the 364th system-wide.

ABOUT RAISING CANE'S®:

Founded by Todd Graves in 1996 in Baton Rouge, La., RAISING CANE'S CHICKEN FINGERS has more than 360 restaurants in 23 states with multiple new restaurants under construction. The company has ONE LOVE®—quality chicken finger meals—and is continually recognized for its unique business model and customer satisfaction. Raising Cane’s vision is to have restaurants all over the world and be the brand for quality chicken finger meals, a great crew, cool culture and active community involvement.

More information is available at raisingcanes.com.

