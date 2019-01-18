‘Caniacs’ In Riverside To Welcome 1st Raising Cane’s

Popular chicken finger brand known for active community involvement to hold grand opening celebration Oct. 31

RIVERSIDE, Calif. (Oct. 27, 2017) – Raising Cane’s Chicken Fingers, the popular Louisiana-based restaurant company known for its ONE LOVE® – quality chicken finger meals – will open its first restaurant in Riverside on Tuesday, Oct. 31.

Located at 11066 Magnolia Ave., near Castle Park, the new restaurant will kick off the festivities on Tuesday at 8:15 a.m. with an official ribbon-cutting ceremony hosted by the Riverside Chamber of Commerce. The Ramona High School band will be performing beginning at 7:30 a.m. and the Go Country 105 Street Team will be on-site from noon to 2 p.m.

First-time visitors will be treated to traditional cheers and other high-energy chants to launch the location in unique Cane’s fashion, compliments of its 120 newly hired crewmembers. Doors open to the public at 9 a.m.

To add to the excitement, the first 20 paying, dine-in customers ages 13 and older will receive Free Cane’s for a Year! In addition, the first 100 paying, dine-in customers ages 13 and older will receive a free limited-edition Cane’s T-shirt, along with a voucher for a free Box Combo – containing four fresh, never ever frozen chicken fingers, Texas toast, secret recipe Cane’s sauce, coleslaw, crinkle-cut fries and a drink – that may be redeemed on a subsequent visit.

“Caniacs here in Riverside have been clamoring for a Raising Cane’s to call their own and we couldn’t be more thrilled to open one for them next week,” said General Manager Rafael Marroquin. “We can’t wait to start sharing our ONE LOVE on Tuesday and plan on continuing our involvement with schools and other organizations throughout the community in the months and years ahead.”

Founded by Todd Graves in 1996 and named for his yellow Labrador, Raising Cane’s recently earned the distinction of being among the Top 5 quick service restaurant chains in the nation for 2016, according to the authoritative Sandelman & Associates Quick-Track study, based on food quality, customer service, cleanliness and other important factors.

Along with its focus on chicken fingers, Raising Cane’s is renowned for its commitment to active involvement in its local communities. Tomorrow, Marroquin and his fellow crewmembers are helping set up and work a haunted house at Villegas Park in Riverside. On Saturday, the crew is partnering with the Yucaipa Animal Placement Society (YAPS) to host an on-site pet adoption event from 10 a.m. to noon in the new restaurant’s parking lot.

“YAPS is a no kill, nonprofit animal shelter that helps prevent euthanasia of dogs and cats throughout the region by providing them a temporary safe haven until a permanent loving home can be found,” said Marroquin. “We are really looking forward to this event on Saturday and hope that those in search of their new furry best friend will come out and join us.”

Hours of operation at Raising Cane’s newest restaurant are Sunday through Thursday from 9 a.m. to 1 a.m., and Friday and Saturday from 9 a.m. to 3 a.m. When it opens, it will be the sixth Raising Cane’s in California and the 348th system-wide.

ABOUT RAISING CANE'S®:

Founded by Todd Graves in 1996 in Baton Rouge, La., RAISING CANE'S CHICKEN FINGERS has more than 340 restaurants in 23 states with multiple new restaurants under construction. The company has ONE LOVE®—quality chicken finger meals—and is continually recognized for its unique business model and customer satisfaction. Raising Cane’s vision is to have restaurants all over the world and be the brand for quality chicken finger meals, a great crew, cool culture and active community involvement.

More information is available at raisingcanes.com.

