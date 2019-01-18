‘Caniacs’ In Oklahoma City To Welcome Newest Raising Cane’s

Popular chicken finger brand known for active community involvement to hold grand opening celebration Oct. 17

OKLAHOMA CITY (Oct. 12, 2017) – Raising Cane’s Chicken Fingers, the popular Louisiana-based restaurant company known for its ONE LOVE® – quality chicken finger meals – will open its newest restaurant in Oklahoma City on Tuesday, Oct. 17, at 6340 N. May Ave.

Grand opening festivities begin at 8 a.m., as Oklahoma City’s 13th Raising Cane’s hosts a “Lucky 20” drawing to award 20 customers ages 13 and older Free Cane’s for a Year! The restaurant will accept entries between 8 - 8:30 a.m., with the Lucky 20 drawing held at 9 a.m. Doors open to the public at 10 a.m.

An official ribbon-cutting ceremony hosted by the Oklahoma City Chamber of Commerce begins at 9:30 a.m. OKC Thunder entertainment teams will be on-hand to keep spirits high during the ceremony and Frito from Oklahoma City’s #1 Hit Music Station KJ103 will be on-site to host a live radio remote from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

First-time visitors will be treated to traditional cheers and other high-energy chants to launch the location in unique Cane’s fashion, compliments of its 65 newly hired crewmembers. In addition, the first 100 paying, dine-in customers ages 13 and older will receive a free limited-edition Cane’s T-shirt, along with a voucher for a free Box Combo – containing four fresh, never ever frozen chicken fingers, Texas toast, secret recipe Cane’s sauce, coleslaw, crinkle-cut fries and a drink – that may be redeemed on a subsequent visit.

“We love Oklahoma City and we couldn’t be happier about sharing our ONE LOVE with another great party of our city,” said General Manager Shannan Booher. “We’ve assembled an awesome crew and we’re all looking forward to opening our doors and getting more involved with the local community.”

To continue the celebration, Oklahoma City’s new Raising Cane’s is participating in the Caniac Club Swipestakes for Bedlam Tickets. Club members who swipe their Caniac card with a purchase at any participating Oklahoma restaurant will be entered to win tickets to the big game. The Swipestakes will end on Nov. 1.

Founded by Todd Graves in 1996 and named for his yellow Labrador, Raising Cane’s recently earned the distinction of being among the Top 5 quick service restaurant chains in the nation for 2016, according to the authoritative Sandelman & Associates Quick-Track study, based on food quality, customer service, cleanliness and other important factors.

Along with its focus on chicken fingers, Raising Cane’s is renowned for its commitment to active involvement in its local communities. On Wednesday, Oct. 11, Booher and her fellow crewmembers volunteered their time at SISU Youth Services, where they helped clean and decorate for fall.

“SISU Youth Services works to ensure that Oklahoma City’s most vulnerable youth are cared for and protected,” said Booher. “We are honored to have been able to volunteer there for our pre-opening service project and we are looking forward to continuing our support during their fundraising event on Oct. 27 and beyond.”

Hours of operation at Raising Cane’s newest restaurant are Sunday through Thursday from 10 a.m. to 11 p.m., and Friday and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 12 Midnight. When it opens, it will be the 18th Raising Cane’s in Oklahoma and the 342nd system-wide.

ABOUT RAISING CANE'S®:

Founded by Todd Graves in 1996 in Baton Rouge, La., RAISING CANE'S CHICKEN FINGERS has more than 340 restaurants in 23 states with multiple new restaurants under construction. The company has ONE LOVE®—quality chicken finger meals—and is continually recognized for its unique business model and customer satisfaction. Raising Cane’s vision is to have restaurants all over the world and be the brand for quality chicken finger meals, a great crew, cool culture and active community involvement.

More information is available at raisingcanes.com.