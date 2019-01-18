‘Caniacs’ In Garland Prepare to Welcome 1st Raising Cane’s

Popular chicken finger brand known for active community involvement to celebrate grand opening Sept. 7

DALLAS (Sept. 5, 2017) – Raising Cane’s Chicken Fingers, the popular Louisiana-based restaurant company known for its ONE LOVE® – quality chicken finger meals – will open its first restaurant in Garland on Thursday, Sept. 7, at 1112 E. Northwest Hwy.

Grand opening festivities begin at 9:30 a.m. with an official ribbon-cutting ceremony hosted by the Garland Chamber of Commerce. FC Dallas players will also be on-site with giveaways beginning at noon.

First-time visitors will be treated to traditional cheers and other high-energy chants to launch the location in unique Cane’s fashion, compliments of its 70 newly hired crewmembers. Doors open to the public at 10 a.m.

To add to the excitement, the first 20 paying, dine-in customers ages 13 and older will receive Free Cane’s for a Year! In addition, the first 100 paying, dine-in customers ages 13 and older will receive a free limited-edition Cane’s T-shirt, along with a voucher for a free Box Combo – containing four fresh, never ever frozen chicken fingers, Texas toast, secret recipe Cane’s sauce, coleslaw, crinkle-cut fries and a drink – that may be redeemed on a subsequent visit.

“We are all excited to continue our expansion in North Texas, and my crew and I are especially honored to open the first Raising Cane’s in Garland,” said General Manager Dayne Kelley. “I’m originally from this area and left to help open our first restaurant in Longview. I’m extremely happy to be back in Garland and can’t wait to begin sharing our ONE LOVE on Thursday. We recently partnered with Garland High School and we are looking forward to getting more involved with other schools and organizations throughout the community in the weeks ahead.”

Founded by Todd Graves in 1996 and named for his yellow Labrador, Raising Cane’s recently earned the distinction of being among the Top 5 quick service restaurant chains in the nation for 2016, according to the authoritative Sandelman & Associates Quick-Track study, based on food quality, customer service, cleanliness and other important factors.

Along with its focus on chicken fingers, Raising Cane’s is renowned for its commitment to active involvement in its local communities. On Sept. 1, Kelley and his fellow crewmembers volunteered their time at Garland Pawsibilities, where they helped clean the shelter.

Hours of operation at Raising Cane’s newest restaurant are Sunday through Thursday from 10 a.m. to 11 p.m., and Friday and Saturday from 10 a.m. to midnight. When it opens, it will be the 42nd Raising Cane’s in DFW, 117th in Texas and the 335th system-wide.

