‘Caniacs’ In Florissant To Welcome 1st Raising Cane’s

Popular chicken finger brand known for active community involvement to hold grand opening celebration Nov. 14

ST. LOUIS (Nov. 9, 2017) – Raising Cane’s Chicken Fingers, the popular Louisiana-based restaurant company known for its ONE LOVE® – quality chicken finger meals – will open its first restaurant in Florissant on Tuesday, Nov. 14, at 2800 North Highway 67.

Grand opening festivities begin at 8:30 a.m., as Florissant’s new Raising Cane’s hosts a “Lucky 20” drawing to award 20 customers ages 13 and older Free Cane’s for a Year! The restaurant will accept entries between 8:30 – 9 a.m., with the Lucky 20 drawing held at 9 a.m. Doors open to the public at 10 a.m.

An official ribbon-cutting ceremony hosted by Mayor Thomas Schneider and the Florissant Chamber of Commerce begins at 9:30 a.m. Police Chief Timothy Lowery and other local dignitaries will also be in attendance. St. Louis Cardinals mascot Fredbird and Blues mascot Louie will be on-hand to keep spirits high during the ceremony and Lern from KSHE 95 will be on-site to host a live radio remote 4-6 p.m.

First-time visitors will be treated to traditional cheers and other high-energy chants to launch the location in unique Cane’s fashion, compliments of its 80 newly hired crewmembers.

In addition, the first 100 paying, dine-in customers ages 13 and older will receive a free limited-edition Cane’s T-shirt, along with a free Box Combo card – containing four fresh, never ever frozen chicken fingers, Texas toast, secret recipe Cane’s sauce, coleslaw, crinkle-cut fries and a drink – that may be redeemed on a subsequent visit.

There will also be a giveback giveaway raffle during opening week. One lucky Caniac will win Free Cane’s for a Year and $1,000 to donate to a charity of their choice. Guests can enter to win using the raffle box located on the counter inside the new restaurant.

“We are excited to continue our growth here in the St. Louis area and to bring Caniacs who live and work in Florissant a Raising Cane’s of their own,” said General Manager Kevin Petersen. “My crew and I had a lot of fun at the Florissant Fall Festival and we will also be onsite for the Christmas Festival in December. We look forward to continuing our involvement with schools and other organizations throughout the community in the months and years ahead.”

Founded by Todd Graves in 1996 and named for his yellow Labrador, Raising Cane’s recently earned the distinction of being among the Top 5 quick service restaurant chains in the nation for 2016, according to the authoritative Sandelman & Associates Quick-Track study, based on food quality, customer service, cleanliness and other important factors.

Along with its focus on chicken fingers, Raising Cane’s is renowned for its commitment to active involvement in its local communities. On Nov. 8, Petersen and his fellow crewmembers volunteered their time at TEAM Food Pantry, where they helped take and fulfill orders at the site.

“TEAM Food Pantry provides food and non-food items to needy families in our area on a monthly basis,” said Peterson. “Over 30 families in our community are helped each day. We are honored to have been able to volunteer with them for our pre-opening service project.”

Hours of operation at Raising Cane’s newest restaurant are Sunday through Thursday from 10 a.m. to 11 p.m., and Friday and Saturday from 10 a.m. to midnight. When it opens, it will be the 12th Raising Cane’s in the St. Louis area, 15th in Missouri and the 354th system-wide.

ABOUT RAISING CANE'S®:

Founded by Todd Graves in 1996 in Baton Rouge, La., RAISING CANE'S CHICKEN FINGERS has more than 350 restaurants in 23 states with multiple new restaurants under construction. The company has ONE LOVE®—quality chicken finger meals—and is continually recognized for its unique business model and customer satisfaction. Raising Cane’s vision is to have restaurants all over the world and be the brand for quality chicken finger meals, a great crew, cool culture and active community involvement.

More information is available at raisingcanes.com.

# # #