‘Caniacs’ In Evergreen Park To Welcome 1st Raising Cane’s

Popular chicken finger brand known for active community involvement to hold grand opening celebration Oct. 26

CHICAGO (Oct. 23, 2017) – Raising Cane’s Chicken Fingers, the popular Louisiana-based restaurant company known for its ONE LOVE® – quality chicken finger meals – will open its first restaurant in Evergreen Park on Thursday, Oct. 26, at 9570 S. Western Ave.

Grand opening festivities begin at 8 a.m., as Evergreen Park’s new Raising Cane’s hosts a “Lucky 20” drawing to award 20 customers ages 13 and older Free Cane’s for a Year! The restaurant will accept entries between 8:30 - 9 a.m., with the Lucky 20 drawing held at 9 a.m. Doors open to the public at 10 a.m.

An official ribbon-cutting ceremony hosted by the Evergreen Park Chamber of Commerce begins at 9:30am. To pump up the opening day crowd, the Chicago Bucket Boys and the Chi-Town Cheerleaders will be joined by a fun mascot lineup, including Chicago Bears mascot Staley Da Bear, White Sox mascot Southpaw, Blackhawks mascot Tommy Hawk, Wolves mascot Skates and ThunderBolts mascot Boomer.

First-time visitors will be treated to traditional cheers and other high-energy chants to launch the location in unique Cane’s fashion, compliments of its 85 newly hired crewmembers.

In addition, the first 100 paying, dine-in customers ages 13 and older will receive a free limited-edition Cane’s T-shirt, along with a voucher for a free Box Combo – containing four fresh, never ever frozen chicken fingers, Texas toast, secret recipe Cane’s sauce, coleslaw, crinkle-cut fries and a drink – that may be redeemed on a subsequent visit.

“We are excited to continue our growth here in the Chicago area and to bring Caniacs who live and work in Evergreen Park a Raising Cane’s of their own,” said General Manager RJ Reynolds. “We’ve assembled an awesome crew and we’re all looking forward to opening our doors on Thursday and to getting more involved with the schools and other organizations throughout the community.”

Founded by Todd Graves in 1996 and named for his yellow Labrador, Raising Cane’s recently earned the distinction of being among the Top 5 quick service restaurant chains in the nation for 2016, according to the authoritative Sandelman & Associates Quick-Track study, based on food quality, customer service, cleanliness and other important factors.

Along with its focus on chicken fingers, Raising Cane’s is renowned for its commitment to active involvement in its local communities. The team attended the Mt. Greenwood Fest in August and on Oct. 20, Reynolds and his fellow crewmembers volunteered their time at the Chicago Ridge Animal Welfare League, where they helped paint and clean the facility and pamper the animals. The new Raising Cane’s is also sponsoring the Beverly Hills Turkey Trot on Nov. 25.

“The Animal Welfare League houses the largest number of adoptable animals from a non-profit organization in the entire mid-west,” said Reynolds. “They are committed to helping every pet find a good home. We are honored to have been able to volunteer with them for our pre-opening service project.”

Hours of operation at Raising Cane’s newest restaurant are Sunday through Thursday from 10 a.m. to 11 p.m., and Friday and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 12 Midnight. When it opens, it will be the fifth Raising Cane’s in the Chicago area and the 346th system-wide.

ABOUT RAISING CANE'S®:

Founded by Todd Graves in 1996 in Baton Rouge, La., RAISING CANE'S CHICKEN FINGERS has more than 340 restaurants in 23 states with multiple new restaurants under construction. The company has ONE LOVE®—quality chicken finger meals—and is continually recognized for its unique business model and customer satisfaction. Raising Cane’s vision is to have restaurants all over the world and be the brand for quality chicken finger meals, a great crew, cool culture and active community involvement.

More information is available at raisingcanes.com.

# # #