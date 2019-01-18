‘Caniacs’ In Centennial To Welcome 1st Raising Cane’s

Popular chicken finger brand known for active community involvement to hold grand opening celebration Oct. 17

DENVER (Oct. 12, 2017) – Raising Cane’s Chicken Fingers, the popular Louisiana-based restaurant company known for its ONE LOVE® – quality chicken finger meals – will open its first restaurant in Centennial on Tuesday, Oct. 17, at 6645 Parker Road.

Grand opening festivities begin at 8 a.m., as Centennial’s new Raising Cane’s hosts a “Lucky 20” drawing to award 20 customers ages 13 and older Free Cane’s for a Year! The restaurant will accept entries between 8 - 8:30 a.m., with the Lucky 20 drawing held at 8:30 a.m. Doors open to the public at 10 a.m.

An official ribbon-cutting ceremony hosted by the Chamber of Commerce begins at 9:30am. Denver Broncos mascot Miles, Colorado Avalanche mascot Bernie and the Regis Jesuit High School band will also be on-hand to keep spirits high. The popular sports radio station 104.3 The Fan will be on-site to host a live radio remote from 4-6 p.m.

First-time visitors will be treated to traditional cheers and other high-energy chants to launch the location in unique Cane’s fashion, compliments of its 90 newly hired crewmembers. It’s not too late to join the team! Interested crewmember candidates are encouraged to apply online at caniaccareers.com (search for Centennial).

In addition, the first 100 paying, dine-in customers ages 13 and older will receive a free limited-edition Cane’s T-shirt, along with a voucher for a free Box Combo – containing four fresh, never ever frozen chicken fingers, Texas toast, secret recipe Cane’s sauce, coleslaw, crinkle-cut fries and a drink – that may be redeemed on a subsequent visit.

“We are excited to continue our growth here in the Denver area and to bring Caniacs who live and work in Centennial a Raising Cane’s of their own,” said General Manager Christine Golden. “We’ve assembled an awesome crew and we’re all looking forward to getting more involved with the schools and other organizations throughout the community.”

Founded by Todd Graves in 1996 and named for his yellow Labrador, Raising Cane’s recently earned the distinction of being among the Top 5 quick service restaurant chains in the nation for 2016, according to the authoritative Sandelman & Associates Quick-Track study, based on food quality, customer service, cleanliness and other important factors.

Along with its focus on chicken fingers, Raising Cane’s is renowned for its commitment to active involvement in its local communities. On Wednesday, Oct. 11, Golden and her fellow crewmembers volunteered their time at Smoky Hill Vineyard’s Food Bank, where they helped clean, stock and package meals.

“Nearly one in eight Coloradans struggle with hunger, not always having enough money to buy food,” said Golden. “Smoky Hill Vineyard’s Food Bank helps make a difference in the lives of 500 families each week and we are honored to have been able to volunteer there for our pre-opening service project.”

Hours of operation at Raising Cane’s newest restaurant are Sunday through Thursday from 10 a.m. to 11 p.m., and Friday and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 12 Midnight. When it opens, it will be the fourth Raising Cane’s in the Denver area, fifth in Colorado and the 343rd system-wide.

ABOUT RAISING CANE'S®:

Founded by Todd Graves in 1996 in Baton Rouge, La., RAISING CANE'S CHICKEN FINGERS has more than 340 restaurants in 23 states with multiple new restaurants under construction. The company has ONE LOVE®—quality chicken finger meals—and is continually recognized for its unique business model and customer satisfaction. Raising Cane’s vision is to have restaurants all over the world and be the brand for quality chicken finger meals, a great crew, cool culture and active community involvement.

More information is available at raisingcanes.com.

# # #