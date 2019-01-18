‘Caniacs’ In Boerne To Welcome 1st Raising Cane’s

Popular chicken finger brand known for active community involvement to hold grand opening celebration Oct. 31

BOERNE, Texas (Oct. 26, 2017) – Raising Cane’s Chicken Fingers, the popular Louisiana-based restaurant company known for its ONE LOVE® – quality chicken finger meals – will open its first restaurant in Boerne on Tuesday, Oct. 31, at 1406 South Main St.

An official ribbon-cutting ceremony hosted by the Greater Boerne Chamber of Commerce begins at 9:30 a.m. San Antonio Spurs mascot Coyote, Rampage mascot T-Bone and the Boerne High School cheerleaders and choir members will also be on-hand to keep spirits high. Doors open to the public at 10 a.m. JW from Boerne’s hometown radio station The Fox will be on-site to host a live radio remote and prize giveaway from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

First-time visitors will be treated to traditional cheers and other high-energy chants to launch the location in unique Cane’s fashion, compliments of its 70 newly hired crewmembers.

In addition, the first 100 paying, dine-in customers ages 13 and older will receive a free limited-edition Cane’s T-shirt, along with a voucher for a free Box Combo – containing four fresh, never ever frozen chicken fingers, Texas toast, secret recipe Cane’s sauce, coleslaw, crinkle-cut fries and a drink – that may be redeemed on a subsequent visit.

“I’ve lived in Boerne for years and I can’t tell you how thrilled we are to finally have a Raising Cane’s of our own,” said General Manager Jeffrey Golsch. “We are one of the sponsors for YMCA’s annual Turkey Trot and we’re working with Boerne ISD to support the athletics department. We can’t wait to start sharing our ONE LOVE on Tuesday and plan on continuing our involvement with schools and other organizations throughout the community in the months and years ahead.”

Founded by Todd Graves in 1996 and named for his yellow Labrador, Raising Cane’s recently earned the distinction of being among the Top 5 quick service restaurant chains in the nation for 2016, according to the authoritative Sandelman & Associates Quick-Track study, based on food quality, customer service, cleanliness and other important factors.

Along with its focus on chicken fingers, Raising Cane’s is renowned for its commitment to active involvement in its local communities. On Oct. 25, Golsch and his fellow crewmembers volunteered their time at Hill Country Daily Bread Ministries, where they helped sort and pack products for distribution.

“Hill Country Daily Bread Ministries administers programs, manages donations, mobilizes community resources and trains mentors and volunteers in order to help struggling families in our community,” said Golsch. “They currently have more than 2,000 volunteers serving 8,200 individuals in Hill Country communities. We are honored to have been able to volunteer with them for our pre-opening service project.”

Hours of operation at Raising Cane’s newest restaurant are Sunday through Thursday from 10 a.m. to 11 p.m., and Friday and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 12 Midnight. When it opens, it will be the 11th Raising Cane’s in the San Antonio area, 121st in Texas and the 348th system-wide.

ABOUT RAISING CANE'S®:

Founded by Todd Graves in 1996 in Baton Rouge, La., RAISING CANE'S CHICKEN FINGERS has more than 340 restaurants in 23 states with multiple new restaurants under construction. The company has ONE LOVE®—quality chicken finger meals—and is continually recognized for its unique business model and customer satisfaction. Raising Cane’s vision is to have restaurants all over the world and be the brand for quality chicken finger meals, a great crew, cool culture and active community involvement.

More information is available at raisingcanes.com.

