Caniacs in Abilene Prepare to Welcome 2nd Raising Cane’s

Popular chicken finger brand with focus on community service to celebrate grand opening with giveaways and more on Oct. 2

ABILENE, Texas (Sept. 27, 2018) – Raising Cane’s Chicken Fingers, the Louisiana-based restaurant company known for its ONE LOVE® – quality chicken finger meals – is set to open its second Abilene restaurant on Tuesday, Oct. 2, at 3218 S. Clack St. near the Shops at Abilene.

The new restaurant will kick off its grand opening festivities at 8:30 a.m., with a “Lucky 20” drawing to award 20 customers ages 13 and older Free Cane’s for a Year! Abilene’s new Raising Cane’s will accept entries from 8:30-9 a.m., with the Lucky 20 drawing held between 9-10 a.m. Caniacs must be present to win.

An official ribbon-cutting ceremony hosted by the Abilene Chamber Red Coats begins at 8:45 a.m. Popular radio personality Shay Hill with KEAN 105 will also be onsite to host a live radio remote from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

First-time visitors will be treated to traditional cheers and other high-energy chants to launch the location in unique Cane’s fashion, compliments of its 80 newly hired crewmembers, Cooper High School cheerleaders, ASU’s mascot Willie the Wildcat and McMurry University’s mascot Wally the Warhawk. Doors open to the public at 10 a.m.

In addition, the first 100 dine-in customers ages 13 and older to purchase a Combo meal will receive a free limited-edition Cane’s T-shirt, along with a voucher for a free Box Combo – containing four fresh, never ever frozen chicken fingers, Texas toast, secret recipe Cane’s sauce, coleslaw, crinkle-cut fries and a drink – that may be redeemed on a subsequent visit.

“I recently relocated to Abilene in order to help bring this wonderful community a second Raising Cane’s,” said General Manager Ricky Merced. “We’ve assembled an awesome crew and the restaurant is in a great location. We have already started sponsorships with ACU and McMurry, along with various booster club sponsorships with Cooper High School. We’re looking forward to becoming an integral part of the community and can’t wait to get even more involved with schools and other organizations in the area.”

Founded by Todd Graves in 1996 and named for his yellow Labrador, Raising Cane, the rapidly growing company earned the distinction of being among the Top 3 quick service restaurant chains in the nation for 2017, according to the authoritative Sandelman & Associates Quick-Track study, based on food quality, customer service, cleanliness and other important factors.

Along with its focus on chicken fingers, Raising Cane’s is renowned for its commitment to active involvement in its local communities. In addition to various local sponsorships, Merced and his fellow crewmembers spent their time volunteering at the YMCA of Abilene-Redbud Park on Sept. 26.

“We are fortunate to have such an amazing YMCA program here in Abilene,” Merced said. “We really enjoyed our time spent painting the gym and were honored to have the opportunity to volunteer with the YMCA for our pre-opening service project.”

Hours of operation at Abilene’s new Raising Cane’s are Sunday through Thursday from 10 a.m. to midnight, and Friday and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 1 a.m. This marks the 131st Raising Cane’s in Texas and 397th system-wide.

ABOUT RAISING CANE'S®:

Founded by Todd Graves in 1996 in Baton Rouge, La., RAISING CANE'S CHICKEN FINGERS has more than 390 restaurants in 24 states, Bahrain, Kuwait, Lebanon, Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates with multiple new restaurants under construction. The company has ONE LOVE®—quality chicken finger meals—and is continually recognized for its unique business model and customer satisfaction. Raising Cane’s vision is to have restaurants all over the world and be the brand for quality chicken finger meals, a great crew, cool culture and active community involvement.

More information is available at raisingcanes.com.

# # #