Austin ‘Caniacs’ Prepare to Welcome Newest Raising Cane’s

Popular chicken finger brand to hold grand opening featuring UT Cheerleaders and other special guests Tuesday in East Austin

AUSTIN, TX (Jan. 30, 2017) – Raising Cane’s Chicken Fingers, the popular Louisiana-based restaurant company known for its ONE LOVE® – quality chicken finger meals – is putting the finishing touches on its seventh Austin-area restaurant, in anticipation of its grand opening on Tuesday, Jan. 31. The newest Raising Cane’s is located at 2109 E. Riverside Dr. in East Austin.

The festivities begin at 9:30 a.m. with an official ribbon-cutting ceremony hosted by the Austin Chamber of Commerce. The event will also be attended by representatives of the Austin Corporate Engagement Council and St. Edwards University along with the founders of Hope Outdoor Gallery and the HOPE Campaign. First-time visitors will be treated to traditional cheers and other high-energy chants to launch the location in unique Cane’s fashion, compliments of its 85 newly hired crewmembers. Doors open to the public at 10 a.m.

The University of Texas Cheerleaders and Hook Em, one of UT’s two mascots, will likewise be on-hand from 9:30-10:30 a.m. to get the crowd fired up for the capital city’s newest Raising Cane’s. The Mariachi Band from Bedichek Middle School will entertain customers in the early evening.

To add to the excitement, the first 20 paying, dine-in customers ages 13 and older will receive Free Cane’s for a Year! In addition, the first 100 paying, dine-in customers ages 13 and older will receive a free limited-edition Cane’s Austin T-shirt, along with a voucher for a free Box Combo – containing four fresh, never ever frozen chicken fingers, Texas toast, secret recipe Cane’s sauce, coleslaw, crinkle-cut fries and a drink – that may be redeemed on a subsequent visit.

“Over the last several years, the people of Austin have welcomed Raising Cane’s with open arms, and we couldn’t be happier to begin sharing our quality chicken finger meals with another great part of our city next week,” said Chris Hooker, who brings extensive experience in the food and beverage industry and a decades-long family history in Austin to his new role as Managing Partner. “We’ve assembled an awesome crew and we’re looking forward to opening our doors Tuesday at our beautiful new restaurant in the heart of booming East Austin.”

Founded by Todd Graves in 1996 and named for his yellow Labrador, Raising Cane’s recently earned the distinction of being among the Top 10 quick service restaurant chains in the nation for 2015, according to the authoritative Sandelman & Associates Quick-Track study, based on food quality, customer service, cleanliness and other important factors.

Along with its focus on chicken fingers, Raising Cane’s is renowned for its commitment to active involvement in its local communities. On Wednesday, Jan. 25, Hooker and his fellow crewmembers volunteered their time at the Hope Outdoor Gallery, where they worked side-by-side with local artists to clean up the Community Paint Park and whitewash the walls to create fresh canvases for the Austin community.

“Hope Outdoor Gallery is the only paint park of its kind in the country, providing muralists, street artists, students and community groups the opportunity to display large-scale artworks driven by inspirational, positive and educational messages,” said Hooker. “We were proud and honored to pitch in to help keep the park in great shape for the community.”

On Monday, Feb. 6, KGSR will host a radio remote at the new restaurant and give away tickets to the Woofstock Concert presented by Raising Cane’s on Feb. 12, featuring the popular band, Jamestown Revival.

Hours of operation at Raising Cane’s newest restaurant are Sunday through Wednesday from 10 a.m. to 1 a.m., and Thursday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 3:30 a.m. When it opens, it will be the 104th Raising Cane’s in Texas and the 308th in its nationwide system.

ABOUT RAISING CANE'S®:

Founded by Todd Graves in 1996 in Baton Rouge, La., RAISING CANE'S CHICKEN FINGERS has more than 300 restaurants in 22 states with multiple new restaurants under construction. The company has ONE LOVE®—quality chicken finger meals—and is continually recognized for its unique business model and customer satisfaction. Raising Cane’s vision is to have restaurants all over the world and be the brand for quality chicken finger meals, a great crew, cool culture and active community involvement.

More information is available at raisingcanes.com.

