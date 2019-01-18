Amarillo Caniacs Prepare to Welcome 1st Raising Cane’s

Popular chicken finger brand known for community involvement to celebrate grand opening April 25

AMARILLO, TX (April 20, 2017) – Raising Cane’s Chicken Fingers, the popular Louisiana-based restaurant company known for its ONE LOVE® – quality chicken finger meals – will open its first restaurant in Amarillo on Tuesday, April 25, at 4700 S. Coulter Street.

Grand opening festivities begin at 9:30 a.m. with an official ribbon-cutting ceremony hosted by Mayor Paul Harpole and the Amarillo Chamber of Commerce. First-time visitors will be treated to traditional cheers and other high-energy chants to launch the location in unique Cane’s fashion, compliments of its 65 newly hired crewmembers. Doors open to the public at 10 a.m.

To add to the excitement, the first 20 paying, dine-in customers ages 13 and older will receive Free Cane’s for a Year! In addition, the first 100 paying, dine-in customers ages 13 and older will receive a free limited-edition Cane’s Amarillo T-shirt, along with a voucher for a free Box Combo – containing four fresh, never ever frozen chicken fingers, Texas toast, secret recipe Cane’s sauce, coleslaw, crinkle-cut fries and a drink – that may be redeemed on a subsequent visit.

Local residents should not be surprised if loyal fans of the brand – affectionately known as “Caniacs” – decide to campout overnight to be the first in line for their favorite chicken finger meals.

Eric Slayter from Amarillo’s Rock Station KZRK Rock 108 will be on-site from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. to keep spirits high on grand opening day.

“All of us are excited to continue our expansion further throughout Texas, and my crew and I are especially honored to open the first Raising Cane’s in Amarillo,” said General Manager Jonas Davila. “The local Caniacs have been clamoring for a Cane’s to call their own, and next Tuesday, they’ll get it!”

Founded by Todd Graves in 1996 and named for his yellow Labrador, Raising Cane’s recently earned the distinction of being among the Top 5 quick service restaurant chains in the nation for 2016, according to the authoritative Sandelman & Associates Quick-Track study, based on food quality, customer service, cleanliness and other important factors.

Along with its focus on chicken fingers, Raising Cane’s is renowned for its commitment to active involvement in its local communities. On Wednesday, April 19, Davila and his fellow crewmembers volunteered their time at the High Plains Food Bank, where they helped pack food.

“We were proud to pitch in at the food bank for our pre-opening service project, supporting the important work they do to alleviate hunger in the Texas Panhandle,” said Davila. “And we’re excited about getting even more involved with the local schools and other organizations throughout the area in the weeks, months and years ahead.”

Hours of operation at Raising Cane’s newest restaurant are Sunday through Thursday from 10 a.m. to 11 p.m., and Friday and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 1 a.m. When it opens, it will be the 111th Raising Cane’s in the Lone Star State and among more than 320 in its nationwide system.

ABOUT RAISING CANE'S®:

Founded by Todd Graves in 1996 in Baton Rouge, La., RAISING CANE'S CHICKEN FINGERS has more than 320 restaurants in 23 states with multiple new restaurants under construction. The company has ONE LOVE®—quality chicken finger meals—and is continually recognized for its unique business model and customer satisfaction. Raising Cane’s vision is to have restaurants all over the world and be the brand for quality chicken finger meals, a great crew, cool culture and active community involvement.

More information is available at raisingcanes.com.

