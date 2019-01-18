Abilene Prepares To Welcome 1st Raising Cane’s

Popular chicken finger brand known for active community involvement to hold grand opening celebration May 16

ABILENE, TX (May 11, 2017) – Raising Cane’s, the popular Louisiana-based restaurant company known for its ONE LOVE® – quality chicken finger meals – is putting the finishing touches on its first Abilene restaurant in anticipation of its grand opening on Tuesday, May 16.

Located at 1602 E. Overland Trail, the new restaurant will kick off the festivities at 9:15 a.m. with an official ribbon-cutting ceremony hosted by the Abilene Chamber of Commerce and other local dignitaries. Representatives from Abilene Christian, Hardin-Simmons and McMurry University will also be in attendance.

First-time visitors will be treated to traditional cheers and other high-energy chants to launch the location in unique Cane’s fashion, compliments of its 80 newly hired crewmembers. Doors open to the public at 10 a.m.

To add to the excitement, the first 20 paying, dine-in customers ages 13 and older will receive Free Cane’s for a Year! In addition, the first 100 paying, dine-in customers ages 13 and older will receive a free limited-edition Cane’s Abilene T-shirt, along with a voucher for a free Box Combo – containing four fresh, never ever frozen chicken fingers, Texas toast, secret recipe Cane’s sauce, coleslaw, crinkle-cut fries and a drink – that may be redeemed on a subsequent visit.

Chris Andrew from hit music station KCCD 103.7 FM will also be on-hand, playing hits from the new restaurant between 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. on grand opening day.

“My crew and I are honored to open the first Raising Cane’s in Abilene and we can’t wait to start sharing our ONE LOVE® with the community next week,” said General Manager Cory Boyd. “The local Caniacs have been clamoring for a Cane’s to call their own, and next Tuesday, they’ll get it!”

Founded by Todd Graves in 1996 and named for his yellow Labrador, Raising Cane’s recently earned the distinction of being among the Top 5 quick service restaurant chains in the nation for 2016, according to the authoritative Sandelman & Associates Quick-Track study, based on food quality, customer service, cleanliness and other important factors.

Along with its focus on chicken fingers, Raising Cane’s is renowned for its commitment to active involvement in its local communities. On May 10, Boyd and his fellow crewmembers volunteered their time at the Food Bank of West Central Texas, helping sort food for donations.

“We were proud to pitch in at the Food Bank for our pre-opening service project, and we’re excited about getting involved with the schools and other great organizations throughout Abilene in the weeks, months and years ahead,” said Boyd.

Hours of operation at Abilene’s first Raising Cane’s are Monday through Thursday from 10 a.m. to 11 p.m. and Friday through Sunday from 10-1 a.m. West Texas’ 9th Raising Cane’s marks the 113th restaurant in the Lone Star State and the 323rd in its nationwide system.

ABOUT RAISING CANE'S®:

Founded by Todd Graves in 1996 in Baton Rouge, La., RAISING CANE'S CHICKEN FINGERS has more than 320 restaurants in 23 states with multiple new restaurants under construction. The company has ONE LOVE®—quality chicken finger meals—and is continually recognized for its unique business model and customer satisfaction. Raising Cane’s vision is to have restaurants all over the world and be the brand for quality chicken finger meals, a great crew, cool culture and active community involvement.

More information is available at raisingcanes.com.

# # #