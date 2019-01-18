News Room
El Paso ‘Caniacs’ Prepare to Welcome 3rd Raising Cane’s
Popular chicken finger brand to hold grand opening celebration with special guests Aug. 8
EL PASO, TEXAS (Aug. 3, 2017) – Raising Cane’s Chicken Fingers, the popular Louisiana-based restaurant company known for its ONE LOVE® – quality chicken finger meals – is putting the finishing touches on its third El Paso restaurant, in anticipation of its grand opening next Tuesday, Aug. 8.
Raising Cane’s Brings Its ONE LOVE® To The Star
‘Official Chicken of Frisco’ to host grand opening celebration featuring Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders July 25
DALLAS (July 21, 2017) – Raising Cane’s, the popular Louisiana-based restaurant company known for its ONE LOVE® – quality chicken finger meals – will open its fourth Frisco location on Tuesday, July 25, at 3675 Gaylord Pkwy., Ste. 1100, at The Star in Frisco, Texas. The 3,100-square-foot dine-in only restaurant features a spacious 20-person outdoor patio and newly designed interior.
Maplewood Caniacs Prepare To Welcome 1st Raising Cane’s
Popular chicken finger brand with focus on community service to celebrate grand opening on Tuesday
MAPLEWOOD, MO (June 1, 2017) – Raising Cane’s Chicken Fingers, the popular Louisiana-based restaurant company known for its ONE LOVE® – quality chicken finger meals – will open its first restaurant in Maplewood on Tuesday, June 6, at 2707 S. Big Bend Blvd.
Abilene Prepares To Welcome 1st Raising Cane’s
Popular chicken finger brand known for active community involvement to hold grand opening celebration May 16
ABILENE, TX (May 11, 2017) – Raising Cane’s, the popular Louisiana-based restaurant company known for its ONE LOVE® – quality chicken finger meals – is putting the finishing touches on its first Abilene restaurant in anticipation of its grand opening on Tuesday, May 16.
Raising Cane’s Gears Up For 2nd Katy Location
Popular chicken finger brand with focus on community service to celebrate grand opening on Tuesday
KATY, TX (May 5, 2017) – Caniacs in Katy will soon have another convenient place to get their chicken finger fix.
Raising Cane’s To Give Away $100,000 To Lucky Houston Caniac
Grand prize celebration for Peel The Love Game winner set for April 26
HOUSTON (April 25, 2017) – Winner winner chicken dinner®!
Amarillo Caniacs Prepare to Welcome 1st Raising Cane’s
Popular chicken finger brand known for community involvement to celebrate grand opening April 25
AMARILLO, TX (April 20, 2017) – Raising Cane’s Chicken Fingers, the popular Louisiana-based restaurant company known for its ONE LOVE® – quality chicken finger meals – will open its first restaurant in Amarillo on Tuesday, April 25, at 4700 S. Coulter Street.
Chesterfield Valley Caniacs To Welcome 1st Raising Cane’s
Popular chicken finger brand known for active community involvement to host
grand opening celebration on Tuesday
Naperville Prepares to Welcome 1st Raising Cane’s
Popular chicken finger brand known for active community involvement to hold grand opening celebration on Tuesday
NAPERVILLE, IL (April 19, 2017) – Raising Cane’s, the popular Louisiana-based restaurant company known for its ONE LOVE® – quality chicken finger meals – is putting the finishing touches on its first Naperville restaurant in anticipation of its grand opening on Tuesday, April 25.
Dallas Caniacs Prepare to Welcome Newest Raising Cane’s
Popular chicken finger brand known for active community involvement, loyal ‘Caniacs,’ to hold grand opening celebration for 40th DFW restaurant on Thursday
DALLAS (April 18, 2017) – Caniacs across Dallas have spoken. They want more Raising Cane’s Chicken Fingers!