News

Popular chicken finger brand known for active community involvement to hold grand opening celebration Oct. 17 OKLAHOMA CITY (Oct. 12, 2017) – Raising Cane’s Chicken Fingers, the popular Louisiana-based restaurant company known for its ONE LOVE® – quality chicken finger meals – will open its newest restaurant in Oklahoma City on Tuesday, Oct. 17, at 6340 N. May Ave.

Popular chicken finger brand known for active community involvement, loyal ‘Caniacs,’ to open newest restaurant by Love Field Oct. 3 DALLAS (Sept. 27, 2017) – Raising Cane’s Chicken Fingers, the popular Louisiana-based restaurant company known for its ONE LOVE® – quality chicken finger meals – will open its newest Dallas-area restaurant at 2503 West Mockingbird Lane, at the intersection of Maple near the entrance to Love Field Airport, on Tuesday, Oct. 3.

Popular chicken finger brand known for active community involvement to celebrate grand opening on Sept. 26 COPPERAS COVE, Texas (Sept. 21, 2017) – Raising Cane’s Chicken Fingers, the popular Louisiana-based restaurant company known for its ONE LOVE® – quality chicken finger meals – will open its first restaurant in Copperas Cove on Tuesday, Sept. 26, at 2730 U.S. 190 Business.

Popular chicken finger brand known for active community involvement to hold grand opening celebration Sept. 26 CHICAGO (Sept. 21, 2017) – Raising Cane’s, the popular Louisiana-based restaurant company known for its ONE LOVE® – quality chicken finger meals – is putting the finishing touches on its first restaurant in Harwood Heights – its fourth in Chicagoland – in anticipation of its grand opening on Tuesday, Sept. 26.

Popular chicken finger brand known for active community involvement to hold grand opening celebration Sept. 19 DENVER (Sept. 13, 2017) – Raising Cane’s, the popular Louisiana-based restaurant company known for its ONE LOVE® – quality chicken finger meals – is putting the finishing touches on its first restaurant in Castle Rock – its third in the Denver area – in anticipation of its grand opening on Tuesday, Sept. 19.

Popular chicken finger brand known for active community involvement to celebrate grand opening Sept. 7 DALLAS (Sept. 5, 2017) – Raising Cane’s Chicken Fingers, the popular Louisiana-based restaurant company known for its ONE LOVE® – quality chicken finger meals – will open its first restaurant in Garland on Thursday, Sept. 7, at 1112 E. Northwest Hwy.

Popular chicken finger brand known for active community involvement to hold grand opening celebration on Thursday MISSION, TEXAS (Sept. 5, 2017) – Raising Cane’s Chicken Fingers, the popular Louisiana-based restaurant company known for its ONE LOVE® – quality chicken finger meals – will open its first restaurant in Mission on Thursday, Sept. 7, at 125 South Shary Road.

Popular chicken finger brand known for active community involvement to hold grand opening celebration Aug. 29 KANSAS CITY (Aug. 24, 2017) – Raising Cane’s, the popular Louisiana-based restaurant company known for its ONE LOVE® – quality chicken finger meals – is putting the finishing touches on its first Shawnee restaurant in anticipation of its grand opening on Tuesday, Aug. 29.

Popular chicken finger brand known for active community involvement to hold grand opening celebration Aug. 22 HOUSTON (Aug. 17, 2017) – Raising Cane’s Chicken Fingers, the popular Louisiana-based restaurant company known for its ONE LOVE® – quality chicken finger meals – is putting the finishing touches on its newest Houston restaurant, in anticipation of its grand opening next Tuesday, Aug. 22.