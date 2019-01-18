News

Nationwide fundraiser set for April 10 BATON ROUGE, La. (April 4, 2018) – Raising Cane’s Chicken Fingers, the Louisiana-based restaurant company known for its ONE LOVE® – quality chicken finger meals – is launching a national partnership with Lemonade Day, a non-profit organization that teaches youth how to start, own, and operate their very own business – a lemonade stand.

Popular chicken finger brand with focus on community service to celebrate grand opening on March 20 DEERFIELD TOWNSHIP, Ohio (March 15, 2018) – Raising Cane’s Chicken Fingers, the Louisiana-based restaurant company known for its ONE LOVE® – quality chicken finger meals – is set to open its first Loveland location on Tuesday, March 20, at 3901 Montgomery Road.

Popular chicken finger brand with focus on community service to celebrate grand opening on March 20 LAKEWOOD, Calif. (March 15, 2018) – Raising Cane’s Chicken Fingers, the Louisiana-based restaurant company known for its ONE LOVE® – quality chicken finger meals – is set to open its first Lakewood location on Tuesday, March 20, at 4634 Candlewood St. in the Lakewood Center.

Popular chicken finger brand with focus on community service to celebrate grand opening on Loyola University campus March 6 CHICAGO (Mar. 1, 2018) – Raising Cane’s Chicken Fingers, the Louisiana-based restaurant company known for its ONE LOVE® – quality chicken finger meals – is set to open its first location in the city of Chicago on Tuesday, March 6, at 6568 N. Sheridan near Albion, on the campus of Loyola University.

Popular chicken finger brand with focus on active community involvement to celebrate grand opening March 6 HOUSTON (March 1, 2018) – ‘Caniacs’ in the Greenspoint area are about to get their very own Raising Cane’s Chicken Fingers.

Popular chicken finger brand with focus on community service to celebrate grand opening in North Canton Feb. 20 NORTH CANTON, Ohio (Feb. 15, 2018) – Raising Cane’s Chicken Fingers, the Louisiana-based restaurant company known for its ONE LOVE® – quality chicken finger meals – is set to open its first Northeast Ohio location on Tuesday, Feb. 20, at 5455 Dressler Road in North Canton.

Popular chicken finger brand with focus on community service to celebrate grand opening in Las Cruces Feb. 20 LAS CRUCES, N.M. (Feb. 15, 2018) – Raising Cane’s Chicken Fingers, the Louisiana-based restaurant company known for its ONE LOVE® – quality chicken finger meals – is set to make its New Mexico debut in Las Cruces on Tuesday, Feb. 20.

Popular chicken finger brand with focus on community service to celebrate grand opening for fourth Katy-area restaurant Feb. 20 KATY, Texas (Feb. 15, 2018) – Raising Cane’s Chicken Fingers, the Louisiana-based restaurant company known for its ONE LOVE® – quality chicken finger meals – is set to open its fourth Katy-area location on Tuesday, Feb. 20, at 6717 FM 1463 Road, near the intersection of FM 1093 and FM 1463.

Popular chicken finger brand with focus on community service to celebrate grand opening Feb. 13 LA HABRA, Calif. (Feb. 9, 2018) – Raising Cane’s Chicken Fingers, the Louisiana-based restaurant company known for its ONE LOVE® – quality chicken finger meals – is set to open its first La Habra location on Tuesday, Feb. 13, at 1050 S. Beach Blvd.