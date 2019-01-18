News Room
Raising Cane’s to Open First Coon Rapids Restaurant on Tuesday
Popular chicken finger brand with focus on community service to celebrate grand opening with giveaways and more on Oct. 2
MINNEAPOLIS (Sept. 27, 2018) – Raising Cane’s Chicken Fingers, the Louisiana-based restaurant company known for its ONE LOVE® – quality chicken finger meals – is set to make its Coon Rapids debut on Tuesday, Oct. 2, at 13001 Round Lake Blvd.
Raising Cane’s To Bring Its ONE LOVE To West Towne Marketplace
Popular chicken finger brand with focus on community involvement to celebrate grand opening with giveaways and more on Aug. 14
EL PASO (Aug. 9, 2018) – Raising Cane’s Chicken Fingers, the Louisiana-based restaurant company known for its ONE LOVE® – quality chicken finger meals – is set to open its fourth El Paso restaurant in West Towne Marketplace on Tuesday, Aug. 14, at 6450 N. Desert Blvd.
Raising Cane’s Prepares To Make Its Maple Grove Debut
Popular chicken finger brand with focus on community service to celebrate grand opening with giveaways and more on Aug. 7
MINNEAPOLIS (Aug. 2, 2018) – Raising Cane’s Chicken Fingers, the Louisiana-based restaurant company known for its ONE LOVE® – quality chicken finger meals – is set to make its Maple Grove debut on Tuesday, Aug. 7, at 9875 Maple Grove Pkwy.
Celebrate National Chicken Finger Day with the Holiday’s Founder, Raising Cane’s
Seven lucky ‘Caniacs’ to win trip for two to National Fried Chicken Festival in celebration of National Chicken Finger Day
BATON ROUGE, La. (July 26, 2018) – Raising Cane’s created National Chicken Finger Day, giving ‘Caniacs’ nationwide the perfect reason to celebrate this southern classic. So, it’s no surprise that the Louisiana-based brand is celebrating the annual holiday on July 27 in a big way.
Raising Cane’s To Make Its Bentonville Debut
Popular chicken finger brand with focus on community service to celebrate grand opening with giveaways and more on July 24
BENTONVILLE, Ark. (July 19, 2018) – Raising Cane’s Chicken Fingers, the Louisiana-based restaurant company known for its ONE LOVE® – quality chicken finger meals – will make its Bentonville debut on Tuesday, July 24, at 1402 S. Walton Blvd. near the Walmart Home Office.
Denton Prepares To Welcome 2nd Raising Cane’s
Popular chicken finger brand with focus on community service to celebrate grand opening on June 12
DALLAS (June 7, 2018) – Raising Cane’s Chicken Fingers, the Louisiana-based restaurant company known for its ONE LOVE® – quality chicken finger meals – is set to open its second Denton restaurant on Tuesday, June 12, at 1511 S. Loop 288.
Raising Cane’s Makes Its Manhattan Debut
Popular chicken finger brand with focus on community service to celebrate grand opening on June 12
MANHATTAN, Kan. (June 7, 2018) – Raising Cane’s Chicken Fingers, the Louisiana-based restaurant company known for its ONE LOVE® – quality chicken finger meals – is set to open its first Manhattan restaurant on Tuesday, June 12, at 329 East Poyntz Ave. near Kansas State University.
Raising Cane’s Founder Presents $15,000 Donation To DeAndre Jordan’s Treehouse Giving Foundation
Cane’s conducting fundraiser on May 31
LAGUNA HILLS, Calif. (May 30, 2018) – In appreciation for the extraordinary support Raising Cane’s Chicken Fingers has received from customers in Southern California, Founder & CEO Todd Graves came to town to give back.
Raising Cane’s Brings ONE LOVE® To San Diego County
Popular chicken finger brand with focus on community service to celebrate Santee grand opening on May 1
SANTEE, Calif. (April 26, 2018) – Raising Cane’s Chicken Fingers, the Louisiana-based restaurant company known for its ONE LOVE® – quality chicken finger meals – is set to open its first San Diego County location in Santee on Tuesday, May 1, at 8867 Cuyamaca St.
Raising Cane’s Brings ONE LOVE® To Dinkytown
Popular chicken finger brand with focus on community service to celebrate grand opening on April 13
MINNEAPOLIS (April 11, 2018) – Raising Cane’s Chicken Fingers, the Louisiana-based restaurant company known for its ONE LOVE® – quality chicken finger meals – is set to open its second University of Minnesota location on Friday, April 13, at 302 15th Ave. SE. Minneapolis in the Historic Dinkydome building.