News

Popular chicken finger brand with focus on community service to celebrate grand opening with giveaways and more on Oct. 2 MINNEAPOLIS (Sept. 27, 2018) – Raising Cane’s Chicken Fingers, the Louisiana-based restaurant company known for its ONE LOVE® – quality chicken finger meals – is set to make its Coon Rapids debut on Tuesday, Oct. 2, at 13001 Round Lake Blvd.

Popular chicken finger brand with focus on community involvement to celebrate grand opening with giveaways and more on Aug. 14 EL PASO (Aug. 9, 2018) – Raising Cane’s Chicken Fingers, the Louisiana-based restaurant company known for its ONE LOVE® – quality chicken finger meals – is set to open its fourth El Paso restaurant in West Towne Marketplace on Tuesday, Aug. 14, at 6450 N. Desert Blvd.

Popular chicken finger brand with focus on community service to celebrate grand opening with giveaways and more on Aug. 7 MINNEAPOLIS (Aug. 2, 2018) – Raising Cane’s Chicken Fingers, the Louisiana-based restaurant company known for its ONE LOVE® – quality chicken finger meals – is set to make its Maple Grove debut on Tuesday, Aug. 7, at 9875 Maple Grove Pkwy.

Seven lucky ‘Caniacs’ to win trip for two to National Fried Chicken Festival in celebration of National Chicken Finger Day BATON ROUGE, La. (July 26, 2018) – Raising Cane’s created National Chicken Finger Day, giving ‘Caniacs’ nationwide the perfect reason to celebrate this southern classic. So, it’s no surprise that the Louisiana-based brand is celebrating the annual holiday on July 27 in a big way.

Popular chicken finger brand with focus on community service to celebrate grand opening with giveaways and more on July 24 BENTONVILLE, Ark. (July 19, 2018) – Raising Cane’s Chicken Fingers, the Louisiana-based restaurant company known for its ONE LOVE® – quality chicken finger meals – will make its Bentonville debut on Tuesday, July 24, at 1402 S. Walton Blvd. near the Walmart Home Office.

Popular chicken finger brand with focus on community service to celebrate grand opening on June 12 DALLAS (June 7, 2018) – Raising Cane’s Chicken Fingers, the Louisiana-based restaurant company known for its ONE LOVE® – quality chicken finger meals – is set to open its second Denton restaurant on Tuesday, June 12, at 1511 S. Loop 288.

Popular chicken finger brand with focus on community service to celebrate grand opening on June 12 MANHATTAN, Kan. (June 7, 2018) – Raising Cane’s Chicken Fingers, the Louisiana-based restaurant company known for its ONE LOVE® – quality chicken finger meals – is set to open its first Manhattan restaurant on Tuesday, June 12, at 329 East Poyntz Ave. near Kansas State University.

Cane’s conducting fundraiser on May 31 LAGUNA HILLS, Calif. (May 30, 2018) – In appreciation for the extraordinary support Raising Cane’s Chicken Fingers has received from customers in Southern California, Founder & CEO Todd Graves came to town to give back.

Popular chicken finger brand with focus on community service to celebrate Santee grand opening on May 1 SANTEE, Calif. (April 26, 2018) – Raising Cane’s Chicken Fingers, the Louisiana-based restaurant company known for its ONE LOVE® – quality chicken finger meals – is set to open its first San Diego County location in Santee on Tuesday, May 1, at 8867 Cuyamaca St.