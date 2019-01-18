News Room
Raising Cane’s Makes Its Madison Debut
Popular chicken finger brand with focus on community involvement to give away Free Cane’s for a Year and more on Jan. 10
MADISON, Miss. (Jan. 7, 2019) – Raising Cane’s Chicken Fingers, the Louisiana-based restaurant company known for its ONE LOVE® – quality chicken finger meals – is set to make its Madison debut on Thursday, Jan. 10, at 157 Grandview Blvd.
Raising Cane’s Celebrates Grand Opening of Newest Tulsa Restaurant
Popular chicken finger brand with focus on community involvement to give away Free Cane’s for a Year and more on Dec. 18
TULSA (Dec. 14, 2018) – Raising Cane’s Chicken Fingers, the Louisiana-based restaurant company known for its ONE LOVE® – quality chicken finger meals – is set to open its sixth Tulsa restaurant on Tuesday, Dec. 18, at 10707 E. 71st St.
Raising Cane’s Prepares to Make Its Broomfield Debut
Popular chicken finger brand with focus on community involvement to give away Free Cane’s for a Year and more on Nov. 27
DENVER (Nov. 20, 2018) – Raising Cane’s Chicken Fingers, the Louisiana-based restaurant company known for its ONE LOVE® – quality chicken finger meals – is set to make its north Denver debut in Broomfield on Tuesday, Nov. 27, at 4640 W. 121st Ave.
Raising Cane’s Opens Three New Houston-Area Restaurants
Popular chicken finger brand to celebrate three local grand openings with customers by giving away Free Cane’s for a Year and more
HOUSTON (Nov. 26, 2018) – Over the next two weeks, Houstonians will have three opportunities to win Free Raising Cane’s Chicken Fingers for a Year!
Raising Cane’s Prepares to Make Its Harlingen Debut
Popular chicken finger brand with focus on community service to give away Free Cane’s for a Year and more on Nov. 13
HARLINGEN, Texas (Nov. 8, 2018) – Raising Cane’s Chicken Fingers, the Louisiana-based restaurant company known for its ONE LOVE® – quality chicken finger meals – is set to make its Harlingen debut on Tuesday, Nov. 13, at 2120 S. 77 Sunshine Strip.
Raising Cane’s Prepares to Make Its Owensboro Debut
Popular chicken finger brand with focus on community service to give away Free Cane’s for a Year and more on Nov. 13
OWENSBORO, Ky. (Nov. 8, 2018) – Raising Cane’s Chicken Fingers, the Louisiana-based restaurant company known for its ONE LOVE® – quality chicken finger meals – is set to make its Owensboro debut on Tuesday, Nov. 13, at 2990 Heartland Crossing.
Raising Cane’s Prepares to Make Its Lawton Debut
Popular chicken finger brand with focus on community service to give away Free Cane’s for a Year and more on Nov. 6
LAWTON, Okla. (Nov. 1, 2018) – Raising Cane’s Chicken Fingers, the Louisiana-based restaurant company known for its ONE LOVE® – quality chicken finger meals – is set to make its Lawton debut on Tuesday, Nov. 6, at 805 NW Sheridan Road.
Raising Cane’s to Celebrate Grand Opening of Newest Beaumont Restaurant on Tuesday
Popular chicken finger brand with focus on community service to give away Free Cane’s for a Year and more on Oct. 30
BEAUMONT, Texas (Oct. 25, 2018) – Raising Cane’s Chicken Fingers, the Louisiana-based restaurant company known for its ONE LOVE® – quality chicken finger meals – is set to open its fourth Beaumont restaurant on Tuesday, Oct. 30, at 3620 College St.
Raising Cane’s Celebrates Grand Opening of First Beavercreek Restaurant
Popular chicken finger brand with focus on community service to give away Free Cane’s for a Year and more on Oct. 30
DAYTON, Ohio (Oct. 25, 2018) – Raising Cane’s Chicken Fingers, the Louisiana-based restaurant company known for its ONE LOVE® – quality chicken finger meals – is set to make its Beavercreek debut on Tuesday, Oct. 30, at 4384 Indian Ripple Road. This will be Raising Cane’s 400th restaurant system-wide!
Caniacs in Abilene Prepare to Welcome 2nd Raising Cane’s
Popular chicken finger brand with focus on community service to celebrate grand opening with giveaways and more on Oct. 2
ABILENE, Texas (Sept. 27, 2018) – Raising Cane’s Chicken Fingers, the Louisiana-based restaurant company known for its ONE LOVE® – quality chicken finger meals – is set to open its second Abilene restaurant on Tuesday, Oct. 2, at 3218 S. Clack St. near the Shops at Abilene.