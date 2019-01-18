raising canes background
Raising Cane’s Makes Its Lakewood Debut

Popular chicken finger brand with focus on community involvement to give away Free Cane’s for a Year and more on Sept. 24

LAKEWOOD, Ohio (Sept. 19, 2019) – Raising Cane’s Chicken Fingers, the Louisiana-based restaurant company known for its ONE LOVE® – quality chicken finger meals – is set to open its first Lakewood restaurant on Tuesday, Sept. 24 at 14115 Detroit Ave.

Tags:

LakewoodOhioNRO

Raising Cane’s Makes Its Terrell Debut

Popular chicken finger brand with focus on community involvement is opening 50th location in DFW Metroplex on Sept. 17

TERRELL, Texas (Sept. 12, 2019) – Raising Cane’s Chicken Fingers, the Louisiana-based restaurant company known for its ONE LOVE® – quality chicken finger meals – is set to open its first Terrell restaurant on Tuesday, Sept. 17 at 1360 FM148.

Tags:

TerrellTexasDFWNRO

Raising Cane’s Makes Its Killeen Debut

Popular chicken finger brand with focus on community involvement to give away Free Cane’s for a Year and more on Sept. 4

KILLEEN, Texas (Aug. 29, 2019) – Raising Cane’s Chicken Fingers, the Louisiana-based restaurant company known for its ONE LOVE® – quality chicken finger meals – is set to open its first Killeen restaurant on Wednesday, Sept. 4 at 1035 S. Fort Hood St.

Tags:

KilleenTexasNRO

Raising Cane’s Celebrates Grand Opening of Newest St. Louis Restaurant

Popular chicken finger brand with focus on community involvement to give away Free Cane’s for a Year and more on Aug. 20

ST. LOUIS (Aug. 15, 2019) – Raising Cane’s Chicken Fingers, the Louisiana-based restaurant company known for its ONE LOVE® – quality chicken finger meals – is set to open its 13th St. Louis restaurant on Tuesday, Aug. 20 at 805 S. Vandeventer Ave.

Tags:

NROSt. LouisMissouri

Raising Cane’s Makes Its Colorado Springs Debut

Popular chicken finger brand with focus on community involvement to give away Free Cane’s for a Year and more on May 29

COLORADO SPRINGS (May 23, 2019) – Raising Cane’s Chicken Fingers, the Louisiana-based restaurant company known for its ONE LOVE® – quality chicken finger meals – is set to open its first Colorado Springs restaurant on Wednesday, May 29, at 7585 N. Academy Boulevard.

Tags:

COColorado SpringsNRO

Raising Cane’s Makes Its Prosper Debut

Popular chicken finger brand with focus on community involvement to give away Free Cane’s for a Year and more on May 21

PROSPER, Texas (May 16, 2019) – Raising Cane’s Chicken Fingers, the Louisiana-based restaurant company known for its ONE LOVE® – quality chicken finger meals – is set to open its first Prosper restaurant on Tuesday, May 21, at 4760 W. University Drive.

Tags:

ProsperDFWNRO

Raising Cane’s Makes Its Highly Anticipated Youngstown-Area Debut in Boardman

Popular chicken finger brand with focus on community involvement to give away Free Cane’s for a Year and more on May 15

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (May 13, 2019) – Raising Cane’s Chicken Fingers, the Louisiana-based restaurant company known for its ONE LOVE® – quality chicken finger meals – is set to open its first Boardman restaurant on Wednesday, May 15, at 450 Boardman Poland Road.

Tags:

RCOYoungstownOH

Raising Cane’s Makes Its Bellevue Debut

Popular chicken finger brand with focus on community involvement to give away Free Cane’s for a Year and more on Jan. 29

BELLEVUE, Neb. (Jan. 24, 2019) – Raising Cane’s Chicken Fingers, the Louisiana-based restaurant company known for its ONE LOVE® – quality chicken finger meals – is set to open its first Bellevue restaurant on Tuesday, Jan. 29, at 950 Cornhusker Road.

Tags:

BellevueNRO

Raising Cane’s Makes Its West Cincinnati Debut

Popular chicken finger brand with focus on community involvement to give away Free Cane’s for a Year and more on Jan. 30

CINCINNATI (Jan. 25, 2019) – Raising Cane’s Chicken Fingers, the Louisiana-based restaurant company known for its ONE LOVE® – quality chicken finger meals – is set to open its newest Cincinnati restaurant on Wednesday, Jan. 30, at 3820 Race Road.

Tags:

CincinnatiNRO

Raising Cane’s Opens Second Slidell Restaurant

Popular chicken finger brand with focus on community involvement to give away Free Cane’s for a Year and more on Jan. 17

SLIDELL, La. (Jan. 14, 2019) – Raising Cane’s Chicken Fingers, the Louisiana-based restaurant company known for its ONE LOVE® – quality chicken finger meals – is set to open its second Slidell restaurant on Thursday, Jan. 17, at 142 Northshore Blvd.

Tags:

SlidellNRO

