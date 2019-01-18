News Room
Raising Cane’s Makes Its Lakewood Debut
Popular chicken finger brand with focus on community involvement to give away Free Cane’s for a Year and more on Sept. 24
LAKEWOOD, Ohio (Sept. 19, 2019) – Raising Cane’s Chicken Fingers, the Louisiana-based restaurant company known for its ONE LOVE® – quality chicken finger meals – is set to open its first Lakewood restaurant on Tuesday, Sept. 24 at 14115 Detroit Ave.
Raising Cane’s Makes Its Terrell Debut
Popular chicken finger brand with focus on community involvement is opening 50th location in DFW Metroplex on Sept. 17
TERRELL, Texas (Sept. 12, 2019) – Raising Cane’s Chicken Fingers, the Louisiana-based restaurant company known for its ONE LOVE® – quality chicken finger meals – is set to open its first Terrell restaurant on Tuesday, Sept. 17 at 1360 FM148.
Raising Cane’s Makes Its Killeen Debut
Popular chicken finger brand with focus on community involvement to give away Free Cane’s for a Year and more on Sept. 4
KILLEEN, Texas (Aug. 29, 2019) – Raising Cane’s Chicken Fingers, the Louisiana-based restaurant company known for its ONE LOVE® – quality chicken finger meals – is set to open its first Killeen restaurant on Wednesday, Sept. 4 at 1035 S. Fort Hood St.
Raising Cane’s Celebrates Grand Opening of Newest St. Louis Restaurant
Popular chicken finger brand with focus on community involvement to give away Free Cane’s for a Year and more on Aug. 20
ST. LOUIS (Aug. 15, 2019) – Raising Cane’s Chicken Fingers, the Louisiana-based restaurant company known for its ONE LOVE® – quality chicken finger meals – is set to open its 13th St. Louis restaurant on Tuesday, Aug. 20 at 805 S. Vandeventer Ave.
Raising Cane’s Makes Its Colorado Springs Debut
Popular chicken finger brand with focus on community involvement to give away Free Cane’s for a Year and more on May 29
COLORADO SPRINGS (May 23, 2019) – Raising Cane’s Chicken Fingers, the Louisiana-based restaurant company known for its ONE LOVE® – quality chicken finger meals – is set to open its first Colorado Springs restaurant on Wednesday, May 29, at 7585 N. Academy Boulevard.
Raising Cane’s Makes Its Prosper Debut
Popular chicken finger brand with focus on community involvement to give away Free Cane’s for a Year and more on May 21
PROSPER, Texas (May 16, 2019) – Raising Cane’s Chicken Fingers, the Louisiana-based restaurant company known for its ONE LOVE® – quality chicken finger meals – is set to open its first Prosper restaurant on Tuesday, May 21, at 4760 W. University Drive.
Raising Cane’s Makes Its Highly Anticipated Youngstown-Area Debut in Boardman
Popular chicken finger brand with focus on community involvement to give away Free Cane’s for a Year and more on May 15
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (May 13, 2019) – Raising Cane’s Chicken Fingers, the Louisiana-based restaurant company known for its ONE LOVE® – quality chicken finger meals – is set to open its first Boardman restaurant on Wednesday, May 15, at 450 Boardman Poland Road.
Raising Cane’s Makes Its Bellevue Debut
Popular chicken finger brand with focus on community involvement to give away Free Cane’s for a Year and more on Jan. 29
BELLEVUE, Neb. (Jan. 24, 2019) – Raising Cane’s Chicken Fingers, the Louisiana-based restaurant company known for its ONE LOVE® – quality chicken finger meals – is set to open its first Bellevue restaurant on Tuesday, Jan. 29, at 950 Cornhusker Road.
Raising Cane’s Makes Its West Cincinnati Debut
Popular chicken finger brand with focus on community involvement to give away Free Cane’s for a Year and more on Jan. 30
CINCINNATI (Jan. 25, 2019) – Raising Cane’s Chicken Fingers, the Louisiana-based restaurant company known for its ONE LOVE® – quality chicken finger meals – is set to open its newest Cincinnati restaurant on Wednesday, Jan. 30, at 3820 Race Road.
Raising Cane’s Opens Second Slidell Restaurant
Popular chicken finger brand with focus on community involvement to give away Free Cane’s for a Year and more on Jan. 17
SLIDELL, La. (Jan. 14, 2019) – Raising Cane’s Chicken Fingers, the Louisiana-based restaurant company known for its ONE LOVE® – quality chicken finger meals – is set to open its second Slidell restaurant on Thursday, Jan. 17, at 142 Northshore Blvd.