Raising Cane’s Celebrates Grand Opening of Second Amarillo Restaurant
Popular chicken finger brand with focus on community involvement to give away Free Cane’s for a Year and more on March 11
AMARILLO, Texas (March 9, 2020) – Raising Cane’s Chicken Fingers, the Louisiana-based restaurant company known for its ONE LOVE® – quality chicken finger meals – is set to open its second Amarillo restaurant on Wednesday, March 11 at 2812 S. Georgia St.
Raising Cane’s Celebrates Grand Opening of First Brooklyn Restaurant
Popular chicken finger brand with focus on community involvement to give away Free Cane’s for a Year and more on Nov. 19
CLEVELAND (Nov. 18, 2019) – Raising Cane’s Chicken Fingers, the Louisiana-based restaurant company known for its ONE LOVE® – quality chicken finger meals – is set to make its Brooklyn debut on Tuesday, Nov. 19 at 5180 Tiedeman Road.
Raising Cane’s Donates More Than $100,000 to Kidd’s Kids
Founder of actively involved restaurant company presented check from eighth annual Kidd’s Kids fundraiser to Caroline Kraddick and cast of the Kidd Kraddick Morning Show
DALLAS (Nov. 14, 2019) – Raising Cane’s Chicken Fingers recently hosted its eighth annual Kidd’s Kids fundraiser where more than 150 participating restaurants nationwide donated 15% of the day’s net proceeds to the memory-making charitable program started by legendary radio host Kidd Kraddick.
Raising Cane’s Celebrates Grand Opening of First Kerrville Restaurant
Popular chicken finger brand with focus on community involvement to give away Free Cane’s for a Year and more on Nov. 19
KERRVILLE, Texas (Nov. 13, 2019) – Raising Cane’s Chicken Fingers, the Louisiana-based restaurant company known for its ONE LOVE® – quality chicken finger meals – is set to make its Kerrville debut on Tuesday, Nov. 19 at 1201 Junction Hwy.
Raising Cane’s Celebrates Grand Opening of Second Colorado Springs Restaurant
Popular chicken finger brand with focus on community involvement to give away Free Cane’s for a Year and more on Nov. 7
COLORADO SPRINGS (Nov. 5, 2019) – Raising Cane’s Chicken Fingers, the Louisiana-based restaurant company known for its ONE LOVE® – quality chicken finger meals – is set to open its second Colorado Springs restaurant on Thursday, Nov. 7 at 5717 Barnes Road.
Raising Cane’s Celebrates Grand Opening of Newest Fort Worth Restaurant
Popular chicken finger brand with focus on community involvement to give away Free Cane’s for a Year and more on Oct. 29
FORT WORTH (Oct. 23, 2019) – Raising Cane’s Chicken Fingers, the Louisiana-based restaurant company known for its ONE LOVE® – quality chicken finger meals – is set to open its newest north Fort Worth restaurant on Tuesday, Oct. 29 at 3700 State Hwy. 114.
Raising Cane’s Celebrates Grand Opening of First Tomball Restaurant
Popular chicken finger brand with focus on community involvement to give away Free Cane’s for a Year and more on Oct. 29
TOMBALL, Texas (Oct. 23, 2019) – Raising Cane’s Chicken Fingers, the Louisiana-based restaurant company known for its ONE LOVE® – quality chicken finger meals – is set to make its Tomball debut on Tuesday, Oct. 29 at 27619 Tomball Pkwy.
Raising Cane’s Celebrates Grand Opening of First Eagan Restaurant
Popular chicken finger brand with focus on community involvement to give away Free Cane’s for a Year and more on Oct. 8
EAGAN, Minn. (Oct. 3, 2019) – Raising Cane’s Chicken Fingers, the Louisiana-based restaurant company known for its ONE LOVE® – quality chicken finger meals – is set to open its first Eagan restaurant on Tuesday, Oct. 8 at 1525 Central Pkwy.
Raising Cane’s Celebrates Grand Opening of First Oak Cliff Restaurant
Popular chicken finger brand with focus on community involvement to give away Free Cane’s for a Year and more on Oct. 8
DALLAS (Oct. 3, 2019) – Raising Cane’s Chicken Fingers, the Louisiana-based restaurant company known for its ONE LOVE® – quality chicken finger meals – is set to open its first Oak Cliff restaurant on Tuesday, Oct. 8 at 701 W. Illinois Ave.
Raising Cane’s Makes Its Fort Smith Debut
Popular chicken finger brand with focus on community involvement to give away Free Cane’s for a Year and more on Sept. 26
FORT SMITH, Ark. (Sept. 23, 2019) – Raising Cane’s Chicken Fingers, the Louisiana-based restaurant company known for its ONE LOVE® – quality chicken finger meals – is set to open its first Fort Smith restaurant on Thursday, Sept. 26 at 7501 Rogers Ave.