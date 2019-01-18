News

Popular brand renowned for focus on chicken fingers, community service, to open 38th Metroplex restaurant in mid-February DALLAS (Dec. 6, 2016) – Raising Cane’s Chicken Fingers – the Louisiana-based restaurant company with legions of loyal fans known as “Caniacs” – has broken ground on another DFW-area restaurant in anticipation of a mid-Feb. opening.

Popular chicken finger brand known for loyal “Caniacs,” active community involvement, prepares for late-Feb. opening OAK LAWN, IL (Dec. 5, 2016) – Just weeks after announcing that its first Chicagoland restaurant is under construction in Riverside, Raising Cane’s Chicken Fingers has broken ground on its second area location.