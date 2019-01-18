News Room
News
Raising Cane’s Breaks Ground in Northwest Dallas
Popular brand renowned for focus on chicken fingers, community service, to open 38th Metroplex restaurant in mid-February
DALLAS (Dec. 6, 2016) – Raising Cane’s Chicken Fingers – the Louisiana-based restaurant company with legions of loyal fans known as “Caniacs” – has broken ground on another DFW-area restaurant in anticipation of a mid-Feb. opening.
Raising Cane’s Breaks Ground on 1st Oak Lawn Restaurant
Popular chicken finger brand known for loyal “Caniacs,” active community involvement, prepares for late-Feb. opening
OAK LAWN, IL (Dec. 5, 2016) – Just weeks after announcing that its first Chicagoland restaurant is under construction in Riverside, Raising Cane’s Chicken Fingers has broken ground on its second area location.
Kingwood to Welcome Its 1st Raising Cane’s
Popular chicken finger restaurant to celebrate grand opening Tuesday
HOUSTON (Nov. 10, 2016) – Fresh on the heels of its 300th grand opening in Central Houston last month, Raising Cane’s Chicken Fingers is making its long-awaited debut in Kingwood next Tuesday.