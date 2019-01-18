raising canes background
raising canes background
Order Now
Raising Cane's LocationsRaising Cane's Food MenuOrder Now
global raising canes logo

News Room

News

Raising Cane’s Gears Up For 25th Houston Location

Popular chicken finger brand to celebrate grand opening on Tuesday on Main Street

HOUSTON (March 16, 2017) – Houston Caniacs will soon have another convenient place to get their chicken finger fix.

Tags:

HoustonNRO

San Antonio ‘Caniacs’ Ready To Welcome Newest Raising Cane’s

Popular chicken finger brand holding grand opening celebration in Live Oak on Tuesday

SAN ANTONIO, TX (March 16, 2017) – Raising Cane’s Chicken Fingers, the popular Louisiana-based restaurant company known for its ONE LOVE® – quality chicken finger meals – is opening its 11th San Antonio restaurant on Tuesday, March 21.

Tags:

San AntonioNRO

Plano ‘Caniacs’ Prepare to Welcome 3rd Raising Cane’s

Popular chicken finger brand to hold grand opening – featuring Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders – Feb. 28

DALLAS (Feb. 23, 2017) – Raising Cane’s Chicken Fingers, the popular Louisiana-based restaurant company known for its ONE LOVE® – quality chicken finger meals – is putting the finishing touches on its third Plano restaurant, in anticipation of its grand opening next Tuesday, Feb. 28.

Tags:

NROPlanoDFW

Dallas ‘Caniacs’ Prepare to Welcome Newest Raising Cane’s

Popular chicken finger brand to hold grand opening featuring ‘Gas Monkey’ car Feb. 14

DALLAS (Feb. 9, 2017) – Raising Cane’s Chicken Fingers, the popular Louisiana-based restaurant company known for its ONE LOVE® – quality chicken finger meals – is putting the finishing touches on its 38th restaurant in the DFW Metroplex, in anticipation of its grand opening on Tuesday, Feb. 14.

Tags:

NRODallas

Oak Lawn To Welcome 2nd Chicagoland Raising Cane’s

Popular chicken finger brand known for active community involvement, loyal ‘Caniacs,’ to hold grand opening celebration on Tuesday

CHICAGO (Feb. 9, 2017) – What better way to celebrate Raising Cane’s ONE LOVE® – quality chicken finger meals – than by opening its second Chicagoland restaurant on Valentine’s Day?

Tags:

Oak LawnChicagoNRO

Austin ‘Caniacs’ Prepare to Welcome Newest Raising Cane’s

Austin ‘Caniacs’ Prepare to Welcome Newest Raising Cane’s

Popular chicken finger brand to hold grand opening featuring UT Cheerleaders and other special guests Tuesday in East Austin

Tags:

HoustonRaising Cane'sNRO

Raising Cane’s Makes Chicagoland Debut

Popular chicken finger brand known for active community involvement, loyal ‘Caniacs,’ to hold grand opening celebration in North Riverside on Tuesday

CHICAGO (Jan. 26, 2017) – Raising Cane’s, the popular Louisiana-based restaurant company known for its ONE LOVE® – quality chicken finger meals – is putting the finishing touches on its first Chicagoland restaurant in anticipation of its grand opening on Tuesday, Jan. 31.

Tags:

NROChicagoNorth RiversideIllinois

Raising Cane’s Seeks Enthusiastic Crewmembers for 38th Metroplex Restaurant

Popular chicken finger brand gears up for Feb. 14 grand opening

DALLAS (Jan. 11, 2017) – Renowned as one of the “Best Companies To Work For” in Dallas/Fort Worth, Raising Cane’s Chicken Fingers is always on the lookout for talented individuals to help foster its most coveted qualities: a cool culture, fast and friendly service and an all-embracing commitment to community involvement.

Tags:

NRODFWDallas

Raising Cane’s Breaks Ground On 3rd Plano Restaurant

Popular brand renowned for focus on chicken fingers, community service, to open 39th Metroplex restaurant in mid-March

PLANO, TX (Dec. 12, 2016) – Raising Cane’s Chicken Fingers – the Louisiana-based restaurant company with legions of loyal fans known as “Caniacs” – has broken ground on another DFW-area restaurant in anticipation of a mid-March opening.

Tags:

PlanoNROConstruction

Raising Cane’s Breaks Ground on New Houston-Area Restaurant

Popular brand renowned for focus on chicken fingers, community service, to open doors in late February

HOUSTON (Dec. 6, 2016) – Raising Cane’s Chicken Fingers – the Louisiana-based restaurant company with legions of loyal fans known as “Caniacs” – has broken ground on another Houston-area restaurant in anticipation of a late-Feb. opening.

Tags:

HoustonNRO

We’re Hiring. Apply Now!