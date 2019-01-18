News Room
News
Raising Cane’s Gears Up For 25th Houston Location
Popular chicken finger brand to celebrate grand opening on Tuesday on Main Street
HOUSTON (March 16, 2017) – Houston Caniacs will soon have another convenient place to get their chicken finger fix.
San Antonio ‘Caniacs’ Ready To Welcome Newest Raising Cane’s
Popular chicken finger brand holding grand opening celebration in Live Oak on Tuesday
SAN ANTONIO, TX (March 16, 2017) – Raising Cane’s Chicken Fingers, the popular Louisiana-based restaurant company known for its ONE LOVE® – quality chicken finger meals – is opening its 11th San Antonio restaurant on Tuesday, March 21.
Tags:San AntonioNRO
Plano ‘Caniacs’ Prepare to Welcome 3rd Raising Cane’s
Popular chicken finger brand to hold grand opening – featuring Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders – Feb. 28
DALLAS (Feb. 23, 2017) – Raising Cane’s Chicken Fingers, the popular Louisiana-based restaurant company known for its ONE LOVE® – quality chicken finger meals – is putting the finishing touches on its third Plano restaurant, in anticipation of its grand opening next Tuesday, Feb. 28.
Dallas ‘Caniacs’ Prepare to Welcome Newest Raising Cane’s
Popular chicken finger brand to hold grand opening featuring ‘Gas Monkey’ car Feb. 14
DALLAS (Feb. 9, 2017) – Raising Cane’s Chicken Fingers, the popular Louisiana-based restaurant company known for its ONE LOVE® – quality chicken finger meals – is putting the finishing touches on its 38th restaurant in the DFW Metroplex, in anticipation of its grand opening on Tuesday, Feb. 14.
Oak Lawn To Welcome 2nd Chicagoland Raising Cane’s
Popular chicken finger brand known for active community involvement, loyal ‘Caniacs,’ to hold grand opening celebration on Tuesday
CHICAGO (Feb. 9, 2017) – What better way to celebrate Raising Cane’s ONE LOVE® – quality chicken finger meals – than by opening its second Chicagoland restaurant on Valentine’s Day?
Austin ‘Caniacs’ Prepare to Welcome Newest Raising Cane’s
Austin ‘Caniacs’ Prepare to Welcome Newest Raising Cane’s
Popular chicken finger brand to hold grand opening featuring UT Cheerleaders and other special guests Tuesday in East Austin
Raising Cane’s Makes Chicagoland Debut
Popular chicken finger brand known for active community involvement, loyal ‘Caniacs,’ to hold grand opening celebration in North Riverside on Tuesday
CHICAGO (Jan. 26, 2017) – Raising Cane’s, the popular Louisiana-based restaurant company known for its ONE LOVE® – quality chicken finger meals – is putting the finishing touches on its first Chicagoland restaurant in anticipation of its grand opening on Tuesday, Jan. 31.
Raising Cane’s Seeks Enthusiastic Crewmembers for 38th Metroplex Restaurant
Popular chicken finger brand gears up for Feb. 14 grand opening
DALLAS (Jan. 11, 2017) – Renowned as one of the “Best Companies To Work For” in Dallas/Fort Worth, Raising Cane’s Chicken Fingers is always on the lookout for talented individuals to help foster its most coveted qualities: a cool culture, fast and friendly service and an all-embracing commitment to community involvement.
Raising Cane’s Breaks Ground On 3rd Plano Restaurant
Popular brand renowned for focus on chicken fingers, community service, to open 39th Metroplex restaurant in mid-March
PLANO, TX (Dec. 12, 2016) – Raising Cane’s Chicken Fingers – the Louisiana-based restaurant company with legions of loyal fans known as “Caniacs” – has broken ground on another DFW-area restaurant in anticipation of a mid-March opening.
Tags:PlanoNROConstruction
Raising Cane’s Breaks Ground on New Houston-Area Restaurant
Popular brand renowned for focus on chicken fingers, community service, to open doors in late February
HOUSTON (Dec. 6, 2016) – Raising Cane’s Chicken Fingers – the Louisiana-based restaurant company with legions of loyal fans known as “Caniacs” – has broken ground on another Houston-area restaurant in anticipation of a late-Feb. opening.