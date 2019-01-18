News

New Series Available to Stream Exclusively on discovery+ Starting Thursday, April 15th NEW YORK – March 24, 2021 – Restaurateur and philanthropist Todd Graves is rolling up his sleeves to help struggling restaurant owners recover from the COVID-19 pandemic in the new series Restaurant Recovery, streaming exclusively on discovery+ beginning Thursday, April 15th with double-episodes available each week. As founder and CEO of the popular restaurant chain Raising Cane’s® Chicken Fingers, Todd brings his deep industry knowledge and undeniable passion for helping the community and restaurants in need through 10 episodes, with Todd and his team working directly with local owners that are struggling to hang on, by providing creative ideas and hands-on renovations to bring the restaurants back to glory. Along the way, Todd also has some high-profile friends lend a hand, including multi-hyphenates Nelly and Snoop Dogg, actor Rob Schneider, football’s Archie Manning, Roquan Smith and Michael Thomas, the Rebirth Brass Band, Grammy-Award winning group La Mafia, and basketball legend Shaquille O’Neal.

‘Caniacs’ now have three options in Bakersfield to get their favorite chicken finger meals BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (Dec. 2, 2020) – Those residing or visiting the south side of Bakersfield can now satisfy their chicken finger fix at the newest Raising Cane’s Chicken Fingers Restaurant located at 6312 Panama Lane!

Popular chicken finger brand is now safely serving Customers DeKalb, Ill. (Nov. 17, 2020) – The Home of the Huskies is now also home to Raising Cane’s Chicken Fingers! Located at 2411 Sycamore Road, DeKalb’s first Raising Cane’s opened today and is safely sharing its ONE LOVE® – quality chicken finger meals – with Customers through its multi-lane drive-thru, mobile app and takeout. The new Restaurant is open daily from 10 a.m. to midnight – making it the perfect destination for lunch, dinner and late-night snacking.

Popular brand known for unrelenting focus on Crew, Culture and quality chicken finger meals to hire more than 100 Crewmembers for February opening

Popular chicken finger brand set to open in Optimist Park NW early 2021

Popular chicken finger brand set to open Nov. 2 BALDWIN PARK (Oct. 29, 2020) – Raising Cane’s Chicken Fingers is set to bring its ONE LOVE® – quality chicken finger meals – to Baldwin Park on Monday, Nov. 2!

Of roughly 500 restaurants, 33 non-drive-thru locations temporarily closed. But Graves refused to furlough or lay off any of his 23,000 workers.

Employees who don’t work at drive-through locations are now focusing on making cloth face coverings to donate.