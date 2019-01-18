Cyril Crutchfield is a coach and teacher at South Plaquemines High School. In August of 2005, as Hurricane Katrina approached his home, Coach Crutchfield saw to it that his family (more)

Cyril Crutchfield is a coach and teacher at South Plaquemines High School. In August of 2005, as Hurricane Katrina approached his home, Coach Crutchfield saw to it that his family, friends and students heeded the evacuation warnings. Coach Crutchfield, however, insisted on remaining behind so that he could work on lesson plans and football game preparations for his students' and athletes return to school.

As a resident of South Louisiana, Coach Crutchfield was no stranger to hurricanes, but this one was different. He planned to ride out the storm in the school cafeteria but a wall of water flooded his safe haven and sent him seeking higher ground in the school gymnasium. Even the rafters of the gym were not high enough for the rising waters, so Coach Crutchfield crawled through a window onto the roof of the school, where he rode out the storm and awaited rescue by airboat for more than 24 hours.

When the storm had passed, all three area high schools were left destroyed. Officials were forced to combine all three schools into one and set up in temporary buildings. As a man committed to his students, Coach Crutchfield would bring these former competitors together as a unified football team that would chose its own new school mascot. Fittingly, they chose The Hurricanes.

With little traditional training equipment or facilities remaining, The Hurricanes used what resources they had. The team trained on the levee of the Mississippi River, which became an ironic symbol of their quest, for it was the break in that same levee that had destroyed their individual teams. Now that levee would be used to unite them. The team made the playoffs that year and captured the state championship the next. This year The Hurricanes are again ranked #1 in the state.

Coach Crutchfield's commitment is so strong that to this day he still lives in a small trailer on the school grounds because his schedule has not allowed him to start repairs on his own home, some 3 years after the hurricane. He wakes up at 5:00 A.M. every morning to drive the school bus, spends a full day in class and then sees to it that his athletes attend study hall while he drives students home on the bus. Then Crutchfield returns to coach his team at practice. After practice, he drives the team members home before he returns to his own home to begin work on the next day's lesson plans and the football team practice preparation.

Because of Coach Crutchfield's commitment to guiding his students to success in school and life as adults, Todd and Gwen gave $50,000 of their own money to him to create a fund in support of his students and athletes, and another $50,000 so that he could start rebuilding his own home. They also sent Coach Crutchfield and his family on a vacation to Disney World.

Coach used this money to buy the team weights, uniforms and go to a football camp and construction has started on his family home.

Coach Cyril Crutchfield has been written about in the NY times article http://www.nytimes.com/2006/12/12/sports/12parish.html?fta=y, and in the book "The Hurricanes" found in major bookstores.

To contact Coach Cyril Crutchfield to help with the students and athletes of South Plaquemines High School, email him at [email protected].