raising canes background
raising canes background
Order Now
Raising Cane's LocationsRaising Cane's Food MenuOrder Now
global raising canes logo

PRG9

1450 Ala Moana Blvd Suite 1160Q, Honolulu, HI 96814

PRG9

Birthday: 11/23/2020

Hours of Operation:​SUN - SAT 10:00AM - 8:00PM

CLICK HERE FOR OTHER LOCATIONS

We’re Hiring. Apply Now!