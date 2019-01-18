raising canes background
raising canes background
Order Now
Raising Cane's LocationsRaising Cane's Food MenuOrder Now
global raising canes logo

PRG12

2233 Kalakaua Avenue Level 2, B1C, Honolulu, HI 96815

PRG12

Birthday: 08/10/2021

Hours of Operation:​SUN - SAT 11:00AM - 9:00PM

CLICK HERE FOR OTHER LOCATIONS

We’re Hiring. Apply Now!