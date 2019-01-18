raising canes background
Cane's 96 - The Crazy Train

190 E. Stacy Road, Building 800, Allen, TX 75002 • 214-383-7501

Although we are big fans of the Ozzy Osbourne song "Crazy Train," our nickname actually comes from the infamous train tracks that run nearby the Restaurant. There are local monuments and stories regarding the many antics that took place along these tracks.

Birthday: 11/25/2011

Hours of Operation:Sun-Thu 10:00 AM - 11:00 PM
Fri-Sat 10:00 AM - 12:00 AM

