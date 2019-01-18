Cane's 96 - The Crazy Train
190 E. Stacy Road, Building 800, Allen, TX 75002 • 214-383-7501
Although we are big fans of the Ozzy Osbourne song "Crazy Train," our nickname actually comes from the infamous train tracks that run nearby the Restaurant. There are local monuments and stories regarding the many antics that took place along these tracks.
Cane's 96 - The Crazy Train
190 E. Stacy Road, Building 800
Allen, TX 75002
Allen, TX 75002
Phone: 214-383-7501
Birthday: 11/25/2011
Hours of Operation:Sun-Thu 10:00 AM - 11:00 PM
Fri-Sat 10:00 AM - 12:00 AM