Cane's 93 - The Shed
26302 Northwest Freeway, Cypress, TX 77429 • 281-256-6059
During our pre-opening Community Event, our Crew volunteered to paint a "shed" for the Cypress Boys' Club, thinking that the structure to be painted was small. When they discovered it was actually a huge barn, they lived up to their end of the bargain and got a big laugh out of it. "The Shed” nickname stuck!
Birthday: 11/16/2011
Hours of Operation:Sun-Sat 10am-12am