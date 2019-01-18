raising canes background
Cane's 93 - The Shed

26302 Northwest Freeway, Cypress, TX 77429 • 281-256-6059

During our pre-opening Community Event, our Crew volunteered to paint a "shed" for the Cypress Boys' Club, thinking that the structure to be painted was small. When they discovered it was actually a huge barn, they lived up to their end of the bargain and got a big laugh out of it. "The Shed” nickname stuck!

Birthday: 11/16/2011

Hours of Operation:Sun-Sat 10am-12am

