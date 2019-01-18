raising canes background
raising canes background
Order Now
Raising Cane's LocationsRaising Cane's Food MenuOrder Now
global raising canes logo

Cane's 767 - Castle Black Squirrel

1801 East Main Street, Kent, OH 44240 • 330-968-1311

The story behind the Restaurant's intriguing nickname? Continuing the "Game of Thrones" theme, "Castle Black Squirrel" pays homage to Castle Black, which is also located in the "North." In addition, since the city of Kent is known for its population of black squirrels, "Castle Black Squirrel" simultaneously references the Restaurant's locale and environment!

Cane's 767 - Castle Black Squirrel

Birthday: 06/26/2018

Hours of Operation:Sun-Thu 10:00 AM - 11:00 PM
Fri-Sat 10:00 AM - 3:00 AM

CLICK HERE FOR OTHER LOCATIONS

We’re Hiring. Apply Now!