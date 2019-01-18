Cane's 767 - Castle Black Squirrel
1801 East Main Street, Kent, OH 44240 • 330-968-1311
The story behind the Restaurant's intriguing nickname? Continuing the "Game of Thrones" theme, "Castle Black Squirrel" pays homage to Castle Black, which is also located in the "North." In addition, since the city of Kent is known for its population of black squirrels, "Castle Black Squirrel" simultaneously references the Restaurant's locale and environment!
Birthday: 06/26/2018
Hours of Operation:Sun-Thu 10:00 AM - 11:00 PM
Fri-Sat 10:00 AM - 3:00 AM