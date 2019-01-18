Cane's 761 - The Late Late Show
10 E. 11th Avenue, Columbus, OH 43201 • 614-298-8713
Located on High Street across from Ohio State University and opened in October 2004, this was the first Franchise Restaurant for Raising Cane's® Ohio (RCO). “The Late Show” acquired its nickname because of its colorful and lively late-night shifts. Standing in line for an hour at 2 a.m. is not an uncommon (or unpleasant) experience for our Customers at this Restaurant!
Cane's 761 - The Late Late Show
10 E. 11th Avenue
Columbus, OH 43201
Columbus, OH 43201
Phone: 614-298-8713
Birthday: 02/01/2016
Hours of Operation:Sun-Thu 10:00 AM - 11:00 PM
Fri-Sat 10:00 AM - 12:00 AM