Cane's 73 - Lil Cane's on the Prairie
17696 Airline Hwy., Prairieville, LA 70769 • 225-673-3465
Although the last episode of the TV series "Little House on the Prairie" aired in 1985, we still have a soft spot in our heart for one of the best family oriented TV shows ever. Our nickname "Lil Cane’s on the Prairie" was an easy decision.
17696 Airline Hwy.
Prairieville, LA 70769
Phone: 225-673-3465
Birthday: 10/08/2009
Hours of Operation:Sun-Thu 10am-10pm
Fri-Sat 10am-12am