Cane's 7 - Sizzlin 7
5020 Government St, Baton Rouge, LA 70806 • 225-928-0046
Our seventh Restaurant didn't get a nickname until months after opening. It had a reputation for having the fastest service in the Company, despite being a double drive-thru with no pay window. The Crew and Managers wouldn't say they were fast; instead, they were "Sizzlin!"
Birthday: 05/01/2000
Hours of Operation:Sun-Wed 10am-11pm
Thur-Sat 10am-12am