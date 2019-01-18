Cane's 699 - The Dome
201 Viking Plaza Dr., Cedar Falls, IA 50613 • 319-260-2147
Cedar Falls is known for many things, and the UNI-Dome is one of them. The UNI- Dome is home to the University of Northern Iowa’s (UNI) football games, wellness and recreation center, and hosts local events such as Iowa’s High School State Football tournament, local conventions and concerts. With us being just minutes from the almighty Dome, it was only fitting to name ourselves after it.
