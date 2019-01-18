raising canes background
raising canes background
Order Now
Raising Cane's LocationsRaising Cane's Food MenuOrder Now
global raising canes logo

Cane's 699 - The Dome

201 Viking Plaza Dr., Cedar Falls, IA 50613 • 319-260-2147

Cedar Falls is known for many things, and the UNI-Dome is one of them. The UNI- Dome is home to the University of Northern Iowa’s (UNI) football games, wellness and recreation center, and hosts local events such as Iowa’s High School State Football tournament, local conventions and concerts. With us being just minutes from the almighty Dome, it was only fitting to name ourselves after it.

Cane's 699 - The Dome

Birthday: 03/05/2019

Hours of Operation:Sun-Thu 10:00 AM – 10:00 PM
Fri-Sat 10:00 AM – 11:00 PM

CLICK HERE FOR OTHER LOCATIONS

We’re Hiring. Apply Now!