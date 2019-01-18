raising canes background
Cane's 67 - The Tree House

1335 Union Street, Opelousas, LA 70570 • 337-948-0866

"The Tree House" originates from when Todd Graves bought the property to build this Raising Cane's®. At the time, there was an old southern house with beautiful oak trees on the property. The house had to be removed, but the trees remained intact.

Birthday: 08/12/2009

Hours of Operation:Sun-Thu 10am-11pm
Fri-Sat 10am-1am

