Cane's 67 - The Tree House
1335 Union Street, Opelousas, LA 70570 • 337-948-0866
"The Tree House" originates from when Todd Graves bought the property to build this Raising Cane's®. At the time, there was an old southern house with beautiful oak trees on the property. The house had to be removed, but the trees remained intact.
Birthday: 08/12/2009
Hours of Operation:Sun-Thu 10am-11pm
Fri-Sat 10am-1am