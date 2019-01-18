raising canes background
raising canes background
Order Now
Raising Cane's LocationsRaising Cane's Food MenuOrder Now
global raising canes logo

Cane's 665 - The Mill

5901 Mills Civic Pkwy #7000, West Des Moines, IA 50266 • 515-978-4514

Mills Civic Parkway is one of the main thoroughfares in West Des Moines. It's easily accessible from Interstate 35 and is home to our first Raising Cane's in the Des Moines area. From the first time you stop in you'll feel like we've been friends for years, so please, feel free to call us by our nickname, The Mill. 

Cane's 665 - The Mill

Birthday: 05/31/2018

Hours of Operation:Sun-Thu 10:00 AM – 10:00 PM
Fri-Sat 10:00 AM – 11:00 PM

CLICK HERE FOR OTHER LOCATIONS

We’re Hiring. Apply Now!