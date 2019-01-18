raising canes background
Cane's 664 - The Iron House

1304 S. Jeffers St., North Platte, NE 69101 • 308-221-6640

North Platte is home to Union Pacific’s Bailey Yard—the largest railroad classification yard in the world. If put end-to-end, the tracks in the Bailey Yard would stretch for 315 miles, and they handle 10,000 railroad cars each day. The North Platte restaurant is named Iron Horse, in honor of this.

Birthday: 08/28/2018

Hours of Operation:SUN - THU 10:00AM - 10:30PM
FRI - SAT 10:00AM - 11:30PM

