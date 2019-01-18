Cane's 663 - Fork in the Road
1150 South 13th St, Norfolk, NE 68701 • 402-316-7068
When the village of Norfolk was being organized by settlers in 1881, they proclaimed their name as “Norfork” with the post office—naming their village after the North Fork river. However, postal authorities thought they misspelled the word, and changed it to Norfolk, and the name stuck. Our name—Fork In the Road—pays homage to this fun story.
1150 South 13th St
Norfolk, NE 68701
Phone: 402-316-7068
Birthday: 07/31/2018
Hours of Operation:SUN - THU 10:00AM - 10:30PM
FRI - SAT 10:00AM - 11:00PM