Cane's 663 - Fork in the Road

1150 South 13th St, Norfolk, NE 68701 • 402-316-7068

When the village of Norfolk was being organized by settlers in 1881, they proclaimed their name as “Norfork” with the post office—naming their village after the North Fork river. However, postal authorities thought they misspelled the word, and changed it to Norfolk, and the name stuck. Our name—Fork In the Road—pays homage to this fun story.

Birthday: 07/31/2018

Hours of Operation:SUN - THU 10:00AM - 10:30PM
FRI - SAT 10:00AM - 11:00PM

