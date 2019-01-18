raising canes background
3720 2nd Ave., Kearney, NE 68847 • 308-224-3442

The city of Kearney was named after Fort Kearney, a place that offered protection to thousands of pioneers, Pony Express riders, and prospectors traveling west on the Oregon Trail. The Fort nicname honors this history, while continuing to welcome those who now live, or are traveling through the city. 

Birthday: 11/01/2017

Hours of Operation:SUN - THU 10:00AM - 10:30PM
FRI - SAT 10:00AM - 11:00PM

