Cane's 661 - The Chicken Rush
1058 E. 23rd Street, Fremont, NE 68025 • 402-620-4827
Some of the earliest exploring expeditions of westward travel during the gold rush passed through or near the city of Fremont. Chicken Rush pays tribute to the historic fact, and to the Fremont and surrounding area Caniacs who will be seeking their treasure of chicken fingers at the Fremont Restaurant.
Cane's 661 - The Chicken Rush
1058 E. 23rd Street
Fremont, NE 68025
Fremont, NE 68025
Phone: 402-620-4827
Birthday: 08/08/2017
Hours of Operation:SUN - THU 10:00AM - 10:30PM
FRI - SAT 10:00AM - 11:00PM