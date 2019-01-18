raising canes background
Cane's 661 - The Chicken Rush

1058 E. 23rd Street, Fremont, NE 68025 • 402-620-4827

Some of the earliest exploring expeditions of westward travel during the gold rush passed through or near the city of Fremont. Chicken Rush pays tribute to the historic fact, and to the Fremont and surrounding area Caniacs who will be seeking their treasure of chicken fingers at the Fremont Restaurant. 

Birthday: 08/08/2017

Hours of Operation:SUN - THU 10:00AM - 10:30PM
FRI - SAT 10:00AM - 11:00PM

