Cane's 660 - The Frontier
1230 Allen Dr., Grand Island, NE 68803 • 308-675-2902
“Go West, young man” was a phrase that was commonly used in the 19th century in reference to America’s westward expansion. With this being the first Raising Cane’s in Nebraska that is west of Lincoln, it seemed right to celebrate this expansion with a name that embraced the idea of moving into new territories, thus “The Frontier”.
Cane's 660 - The Frontier
1230 Allen Dr.
Grand Island, NE 68803
Grand Island, NE 68803
Phone: 308-675-2902
Birthday: 11/05/2015
Hours of Operation:Sun-Thu 10:00 AM - 10:30 PM
Fri-Sat 10:00 AM - 11:30 PM