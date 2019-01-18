raising canes background
Cane's 660 - The Frontier

1230 Allen Dr., Grand Island, NE 68803 • 308-675-2902

“Go West, young man” was a phrase that was commonly used in the 19th century in reference to America’s westward expansion. With this being the first Raising Cane’s in Nebraska that is west of Lincoln, it seemed right to celebrate this expansion with a name that embraced the idea of moving into new territories, thus “The Frontier”.

Birthday: 11/05/2015

Hours of Operation:Sun-Thu 10:00 AM - 10:30 PM
Fri-Sat 10:00 AM - 11:30 PM

