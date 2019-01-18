Previous Next

The locals say this restaurant has been the most anticipated and coveted one in Lincoln to date. Lincolnites have been asking for a South location for years. And trust us, it's not that we weren't listening. The search for our South location began in 2011, and every time it looked as though a deal was reached – something always fell through. But our patience and persistence has been rewarded and we're ecstatic about finally opening a restaurant in South Lincoln. With all of the fight that it took to get us there, it truly earned it's name, "The Miracle on 58th Street.”