Cane's 659 - Miracle on 58th Street

5810 S. 58th St., Lincoln, NE 68516 • 402-413-1996

The locals say this restaurant has been the most anticipated and coveted one in Lincoln to date. Lincolnites have been asking for a South location for years. And trust us, it's not that we weren't listening. The search for our  South location began in 2011, and every time it looked as though a deal was reached – something  always fell through.  But our patience and persistence has been rewarded and  we're ecstatic about finally opening a restaurant in South Lincoln.  With all of the fight that it took to get us there,  it truly earned it's name, "The Miracle on 58th Street.”

Birthday: 01/29/2015

Hours of Operation:Sun-Thu 10:00 AM - 11:30 PM
Fri-Sat 10:00 AM - 12:00 AM

