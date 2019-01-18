raising canes background
Cane's 658 - The Co-Op
Cane's 658 - The Co-Op

2820 Cornhusker Hwy, Lincoln, NE 68504 • 402-413-5100

"The Co-op” is located on Cornhusker Highway—a busy thoroughfare for locals and out-of-towners alike. And with 100+ seating capacity, our Restaurant is a place where everyone—students, local businesses, and those passing through—can stop, be greeted by a friendly face, enjoy a hot meal, and always feel at home. This is YOUR Cane’s.

Birthday: 02/20/2014

Hours of Operation:SUN - THU 10:00AM - 12:30AM
FRI - SAT 10:00AM - 1:30AM

