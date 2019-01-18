raising canes background
raising canes background
Order Now
Raising Cane's LocationsRaising Cane's Food MenuOrder Now
global raising canes logo

Cane's 657 - The Love Shack

201 N. 14th St, Lincoln, NE 68508 • 402-477-9844

"The Love Shack" opened in 2012 after a huge demand grew for our Chicken Finger Meals among neighboring UNL college students and businesses. Situated in a redeveloping part of downtown Lincoln on a main corner, "The Love Shack" quickly became a lunch, dinner, and late-night hotspot for all to enjoy.

Cane's 657 - The Love Shack

Birthday: 11/09/2012

Hours of Operation:SUN - WED 10:30AM - 11:00PM
THU - SAT 10:30AM - 3:30AM

CLICK HERE FOR OTHER LOCATIONS

We’re Hiring. Apply Now!