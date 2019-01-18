Cane's 657 - The Love Shack
201 N. 14th St, Lincoln, NE 68508 • 402-477-9844
"The Love Shack" opened in 2012 after a huge demand grew for our Chicken Finger Meals among neighboring UNL college students and businesses. Situated in a redeveloping part of downtown Lincoln on a main corner, "The Love Shack" quickly became a lunch, dinner, and late-night hotspot for all to enjoy.
Birthday: 11/09/2012
Hours of Operation:SUN - WED 10:30AM - 11:00PM
THU - SAT 10:30AM - 3:30AM