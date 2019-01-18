Cane's 656 - The Detour
403 N. 48th Street, Lincoln, NE 68504 • 402-466-5334
The first Raising Cane's® in Nebraska had its share of detours before opening in 2006. Shortly after we served our first Customers, the city of Lincoln began a six-month street construction project in front of the Restaurant. The only way to get here was via "The Detour" around the block.
Cane's 656 - The Detour
403 N. 48th Street
Lincoln, NE 68504
Lincoln, NE 68504
Phone: 402-466-5334
Birthday: 07/13/2006
Hours of Operation:Sun-Thu 10:00 AM - 12:00 AM
Fri-Sat 10:00 AM - 1:30 AM