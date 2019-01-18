raising canes background
Cane's 654 - Da Bomb

7225 Rivers Avenue, Bldg. 100, North Charleston, SC 29406 • 843-573-7995

“Da Bomb” is located on one of the busiest roads in North Charleston: Rivers Avenue. We chose the nickname because our Restaurant is close to the Charleston Air Force Base, and across the street from Trident Technical College, which offers a large aeronautical program.

Birthday: 01/12/2011

Hours of Operation:SUN - WED 10:00AM - 10:00PM
THU - SAT 10:00AM - 11:00PM

