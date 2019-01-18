Cane's 653 - The Beach House
1777 N. HWY 17, Mt.Pleasant, SC 29464 • 843-606-2999
“The Beach House” is located in Mt. Pleasant, South Carolina, a suburb of Charleston. The Restaurant is less than 10 minutes from the beach—a perfect stop for Caniacs before or after their day in the sun. It's also located next to Mt. Pleasant Towne Center, a premier outdoor shopping center that's always busy!
Cane's 653 - The Beach House
1777 N. HWY 17
Mt.Pleasant, SC 29464
Mt.Pleasant, SC 29464
Phone: 843-606-2999
Birthday: 10/13/2010
Hours of Operation:SUN - WED 10:00AM - 10:00PM
THU - SAT 10:00AM - 11:00PM