Cane's 653 - The Beach House

1777 N. HWY 17, Mt.Pleasant, SC 29464 • 843-606-2999

“The Beach House” is located in Mt. Pleasant, South Carolina, a suburb of Charleston. The Restaurant is less than 10 minutes from the beach—a perfect stop for Caniacs before or after their day in the sun. It's also located next to Mt. Pleasant Towne Center, a premier outdoor shopping center that's always busy!

Birthday: 10/13/2010

Hours of Operation:SUN - WED 10:00AM - 10:00PM
THU - SAT 10:00AM - 11:00PM

